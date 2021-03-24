LIVE Washington Post Live

Compensating College Athletes

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has just introduced the College Athlete Economic Freedom Act, which would allow college athletes to make money off of their name, image, and likeness. On Wednesday, March 24 at 5:00pm ET, Murphy and three-time NBA champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors join Washington Post Live to discuss the debate surrounding compensating student-athletes and how this new legislation could change the game for the NCAA.