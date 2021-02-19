Coronavirus: Addressing Disparities

(The Washington Post)
Texas lawmakers slam Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip
Today
Working through the night, Houston volunteers deliver relief to a struggling city
Today
Galveston official blasts state's storm response: 'We all knew this was coming'
Yesterday
The life and controversy of Rush Limbaugh
2 days ago
NASA’s Perseverance is about to land on Mars. China and the UAE will be there, too.
2 days ago
For this Texas family, a struggle to stay warm
2 days ago
Highlights from Biden's first televised town hall since taking office
2 days ago
How Texas's independent power grid failed under pressure
2 days ago
Senate acquits Trump for second time after week-long trial | Impeachment This Week
5 days ago
How the Senate vote to allow witnesses unfolded
6 days ago
House managers rest case against Trump, argue for conviction
1 week ago
Impeachment managers lay out case against Trump with unseen footage, audio
1 week ago
Trump’s second impeachment trial begins with debate over whether it’s constitutional
1 week ago
Stimulus package and Trump impeachment divide lawmakers ahead of Senate trial
1 week ago
Covid relief and GOP infighting eclipse Trump’s impending trial | Impeachment This Week
1 week ago
What we know about the latest coronavirus variants
2 weeks ago
How is the NFL having the Super Bowl during a pandemic?
2 weeks ago
What the fight against ISIS looks like as U.S. troops pull out of Iraq
2 weeks ago
What it's like to receive a surprise coronavirus vaccine
2 weeks ago
Myanmar military seizes power in coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
2 weeks ago
