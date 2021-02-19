LIVE 🕓 Today at 8:30 PM GMT

Coronavirus: Addressing Disparities

As California surpasses New York in the number of deaths due to COVID-19, the state continues to grapple with vaccine shortages, disparities in immunizations, and the rapid spread of coronavirus mutations. California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris, MD, who advises the governor on matters of public health, joins Washington Post Live for a discussion focused on the state of California’s battle with COVID-19. She’ll discuss how the vaccine rollout highlights long-standing racial inequities in health care, the impact of the pandemic on children’s mental health, and the path forward as California confronts new variants of the virus. Join the conversation on Friday, Feb. 19 at 3:30pm ET.