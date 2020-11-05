Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis

His state has been ravaged by the coronavirus, with almost a quarter of a million confirmed cases, and now he’s using his executive authority to mandate strict workplace restrictions. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joins Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa to discuss the Garden State’s response to the global pandemic, what future actions he’s considering taking and his reaction to Tuesday’s election results. Join Washington Post Live, Thursday, Nov. 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET for this important discussion.