Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis

Public schools in Chicago are reopening following a contentious fight with the teachers' union over COVID-19 safety protocols. The city is also easing restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses as coronavirus cases continue to decline. Washington Post Live hosts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for an in-depth conversation about the city’s reopening plans, vaccine rollout, and Lightfoot’s strategy for driving economic recovery. Join the conversation on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10:00am ET.