(The Washington Post)
Up next in Top News
promo
2:21
For this Texas family, a struggle to stay warm
Today
promo
4:30
Highlights from Biden's first televised town hall since taking office
Today
promo
2:29
How Texas's independent power grid failed under pressure
Today
promo
19:07
Senate acquits Trump for second time after week-long trial | Impeachment This Week
2 days ago
promo
3:21
How the Senate vote to allow witnesses unfolded
3 days ago
promo
3:59
House managers rest case against Trump, argue for conviction
5 days ago
promo
5:26
Impeachment managers lay out case against Trump with unseen footage, audio
6 days ago
promo
4:34
Trump’s second impeachment trial begins with debate over whether it’s constitutional
1 week ago
promo
3:17
Stimulus package and Trump impeachment divide lawmakers ahead of Senate trial
1 week ago
promo
8:49
Covid relief and GOP infighting eclipse Trump’s impending trial | Impeachment This Week
1 week ago
promo
3:20
What we know about the latest coronavirus variants
1 week ago
promo
4:00
How is the NFL having the Super Bowl during a pandemic?
1 week ago
promo
2:58
What the fight against ISIS looks like as U.S. troops pull out of Iraq
1 week ago
promo
5:09
What it's like to receive a surprise coronavirus vaccine
2 weeks ago
promo
2:01
Myanmar military seizes power in coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
2 weeks ago
promo
2:49
SNL asks 'what still works' in America in 2021
2 weeks ago
promo
3:35
How Democrats' control of the Senate may affect coronavirus stimulus
2 weeks ago
promo
4:36
Trump's legacy: A broken federal government
2 weeks ago
promo
3:18
Why members of Congress are calling to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene
2 weeks ago
promo
1:59
Biden's fast start with executive orders
2 weeks ago
LIVE
Washington Post Live

Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis

February 17, 2021 | 3:00 PM GMT
Public schools in Chicago are reopening following a contentious fight with the teachers' union over COVID-19 safety protocols. The city is also easing restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses as coronavirus cases continue to decline. Washington Post Live hosts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for an in-depth conversation about the city’s reopening plans, vaccine rollout, and Lightfoot’s strategy for driving economic recovery. Join the conversation on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10:00am ET.
↓ Read More