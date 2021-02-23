LIVE Washington Post Live

Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is pushing the Republican Party to focus more on “common sense solutions for all Americans.” Hogan recently signed the bipartisan $1.1 billion COVID RELIEF Act to provide direct payments and tax credits for Maryland residents. Hogan has continually called for the federal government to distribute more vaccines, and he plans to reopen Maryland’s schools by March. Jacqueline Alemany, author of the “Power Up” newsletter, interviews Hogan on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1:00pm ET.