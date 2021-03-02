LIVE Washington Post Live

Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis

Vaccines are proving effective in helping slow COVID-19 in New Mexico, offering the state a low-risk status that could allow bars, restaurants and other businesses to soon reopen. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) joins Washington Post Live to discuss the strategy behind how her state has administered the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccines in the nation. She’ll also lay out her new vaccine equity program and offer her perspective on what states need from Washington on COVID-19 relief. Join the conversation on Tuesday, March 2 at 2:00pm ET.