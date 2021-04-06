LIVE Washington Post Live

Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis

Great progress is being made across the country against the COVID-19 virus, and New Hampshire is no exception. Over 1,200 of their citizens have died, but the trendline is clearly moving in the right direction, as schools are returning to in-person classes, and vaccine eligibility now includes anyone over the age of 40. On Tuesday, April 6 at 9:00am ET, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) joins Washington Post opinions columnist Karen Tumulty to discuss reopening plans for his state, while still urging New Hampshire residents to show patience.