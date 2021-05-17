LIVE Washington Post Live

Jake Tapper, Author, “The Devil May Dance”

CNN lead Washington anchor and New York Times best-selling author Jake Tapper’s new historical fiction on the Rat Pack Hollywood era is called “The Devil May Dance.” Tapper sits down with Jacqueline Alemany, congressional reporter and author of the “Power Up” newsletter to discuss the book and covering politics today in the new media era. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, May 17 at 10:00am ET.