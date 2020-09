“Kingdom of Silence”: A Conversation with Rick Rowley and Lawrence Wright

“Kingdom of Silence,” part of SHOWTIME® Documentary Films, examines the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia as a backdrop to the murder of Khashoggi. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET for a conversation about the new documentary with director Rick Rowley and executive producer Lawrence Wright, hosted by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.