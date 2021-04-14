Crowds clash with police in third consecutive night of protests of the killing of Daunte Wright
LIVE
Washington Post Live
Oscar Spotlight: “Collective”
April 14, 2021 | 7:00 PM GMT
The Academy Award®-nominated documentary film "Collective” revolves around a group of investigative journalists at a Romanian newspaper as they work to uncover public health-care fraud, corruption and mismanagement. Join Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday in conversation with the film’s director Alexander Nanau and investigative journalist Cătălin Tolontan.