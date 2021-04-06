LIVE Washington Post Live

Oscar Spotlight: “Time”

The film “Time,” nominated this year for an Academy Award® in the category of best documentary feature, follows Sibil Fox Richardson in her fight for the release of her husband who is serving a 60-year prison sentence for bank robbery. Produced and directed by Garrett Bradley, the documentary combines original footage with home videos that intimately capture one family’s decades-long struggle with the criminal justice system. Join Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday in conversation with Garrett and the Richardsons on Tuesday, April 6 at 3:00pm ET.