LIVE
Washington Post Live

Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross

June 7, 2021 | 7:00 PM GMT
Peter Maurer is the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) observing first-hand the humanitarian crisis caused by COVID-19 and armed conflict. Despite a call last year from the United Nations for global cease-fires as the pandemic raged, violence continued and even increased around the world. Maurer discusses what can be done to tackle global inequities and what he sees as the greatest humanitarian crises in the years ahead. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, June 7 at 3:00pm ET.