Legendary actress and singer Rita Moreno has dazzled audiences for the better part of seven decades on stage and on screen. Her life and career are the subject of the new documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It.” On Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET, Moreno joins Washington Post Live to discuss the documentary, the prejudices she battled in the entertainment industry, and the power of representation.