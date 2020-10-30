Race in America: Calling for Unity

will.i.am is a seven-time Grammy Award-winning musician, entertainer, entrepreneur and political activist using his talent and power to change the world. Known for his work as the founder of the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am is a dedicated get out the vote champion, and an international advocate for social justice and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) education. Along with Jennifer Hudson, he and the Black Eyed Peas have reworked their 2003 single "Where Is The Love?" into a ballad with new lyrics and clips of former vice president Joe Biden called "The Love.” Join Washington Post senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan for a one-on-one conversation with will.i.am on Friday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET.