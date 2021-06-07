They lost their home in Gaza in 2014. It was bombed again this year.
Yesterday
6:37
How a Mississippi anti-abortion law could lead to overturning Roe v. Wade
3 days ago
3:32
How Republican rhetoric on the Capitol attack shifted in less than six months
4 days ago
2:43
Summer will be crucial for Biden’s legislative agenda. Here’s why.
1 week ago
LIVE
Washington Post Live
Race in America: Giving Voice
June 7, 2021 | 5:00 PM GMT
Jonathan Majors is one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars with roles in the movies “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “Da 5 Bloods” and the series “Lovecraft Country.” On Monday, June 7 at 1:00pm ET, Majors joins Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart to discuss how his performances have portrayed Black masculinity, the role of culture in reckoning with race and history, and his latest projects.