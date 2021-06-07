LIVE Washington Post Live

Race in America: Giving Voice

Jonathan Majors is one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars with roles in the movies “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “Da 5 Bloods” and the series “Lovecraft Country.” On Monday, June 7 at 1:00pm ET, Majors joins Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart to discuss how his performances have portrayed Black masculinity, the role of culture in reckoning with race and history, and his latest projects.