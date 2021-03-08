LIVE Washington Post Live

Race in America: History Matters

During the coronavirus pandemic, Asian Americans have experienced a sharp increase in racist verbal abuse and physical attacks. From the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, to the World War II internment of Japanese residents, to the 1982 killing of Chinese American Vincent Chin, anti-Asian racism has taken different forms over the course of our history. On Monday, March 8 at 3:00pm ET, national reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee speaks with author and historian Erika Lee, together with author and activist Helen Zia, about how the past can help inform our understanding of where we are today.