LIVE Washington Post Live

Race in America: Kelly Marie Tran

Kelly Marie Tran broke barriers by playing the first Disney princess of Southeast Asian descent in this year’s animated film "Raya and the Last Dragon." Tran is also known for playing mechanic Rose Tico in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy. On May 20 at 2:30pm ET, Washington Post reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee speaks with Tran about her varied roles and the power of representation as we continue our conversations marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.