LIVE Washington Post Live

Race in America: Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

May 25 marks one year since the death of George Floyd led to nationwide protests over racial injustice. The recent conviction of Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s killing and continued deadly shootings at the hands of law enforcement have intensified the calls for police reform. On Tuesday, May 25 at 11:30am ET, Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart speaks with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), the lead author of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, about the current bipartisan negotiations in Congress and where we are as a country one year after Floyd’s death.