Race in America: Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

Asian Americans have been increasingly targeted in verbal and physical attacks since the coronavirus pandemic. A spate of recent assaults against seniors, including one that resulted in the death of an 84-year-old Thai man, has renewed national attention around the issue. On Wednesday, March 3 at 2:00pm ET, national reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee speaks with actor/producer Daniel Dae Kim, about the growing fears in the community, calls for action and his own advocacy.