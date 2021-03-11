(The Washington Post)
LIVE
Washington Post Live

Rise in Violent Crime

March 11, 2021 | 8:00 PM GMT
2020 saw a shocking rise in violent crime rates from big cities to small towns. Homicides rose 30 percent in 2020, according to a survey of 34 U.S. cities published in February by the Council on Criminal Justice. On Thursday, March 11 at 3:00pm ET, criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman speaks with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Major Cities Chiefs Association president, and Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, about the patterns, strategies to keep communities safe and the challenges of policing in a pandemic.
