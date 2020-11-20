The Future Reset: Ending Energy Poverty

Ending energy poverty is a critical first step toward promoting prosperity especially in a world that runs on globalized commerce and the internet. At the current rate of progress, 650 million people will still lack access to electricity in 2030. The Washington Post gathers policymakers and government leaders on the frontlines, who are galvanizing action among investors and utilities and organizing collective action. The program will consider the scope of the problem and current solutions underway: from the most pressing concerns around access to power in sub-Saharan Africa to the issue of affordability and the creation of green jobs in the United States. Tune in Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET.