The Optimist: A Conversation with Mitch Albom

The coronavirus pandemic has tested humanity’s fortitude and resilience–from millions of loved ones lost to the virus to widespread economic hardship. How do we maintain hope for the future in this moment we are living through together? Join Washington Post Live for the second interview in our new series, “The Optimist,” featuring conversations that aim to both inspire and inform. On Wednesday, May 26 at 11:00am ET, best-selling author Mitch Albom joins Washington Post Live to discuss his charitable work aimed at ramping up coronavirus testing, improving vaccine access and helping families hit hardest by the pandemic. Albom will also discuss his latest book and how art can be a powerful tool for healing and instilling hope in people’s hearts.