LIVE Washington Post Live

The Path Forward: Renewable Energy

America’s energy needs and challenges have never been more vital. All forms of renewable energy will play a critical role in addressing those needs. Generating energy that produces little or no greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels is part of the effort to diversify the energy supply and impacts all communities, including the underserved and underfunded. Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers talks with White House national climate advisor Gina McCarthy on Wednesday, May 19 at 11:30am ET about the economic effect, as well as societal impact, of a greater emphasis on renewable energy.