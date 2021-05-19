Here’s why Israelis and Palestinians are again on the brink of war
5 days ago
2:27
How Elise Stefanik evolved from moderate Republican to Trump loyalist
1 week ago
5:41
How the push to immunize children is clashing with vaccine skepticism
1 week ago
4:35
How Biden's nominees could shape the Postal Service's, and Louis DeJoy's, future
1 week ago
LIVE
Washington Post Live
The Path Forward: Renewable Energy
May 19, 2021 | 3:30 PM GMT
America’s energy needs and challenges have never been more vital. All forms of renewable energy will play a critical role in addressing those needs. Generating energy that produces little or no greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels is part of the effort to diversify the energy supply and impacts all communities, including the underserved and underfunded. Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers talks with White House national climate advisor Gina McCarthy on Wednesday, May 19 at 11:30am ET about the economic effect, as well as societal impact, of a greater emphasis on renewable energy.