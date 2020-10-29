Transformers: 5G

5G technology is poised to transform the technological landscape across this country and around the world. It promises to accelerate data speeds, improve quality and unlock connectivity between machines, material and people. U.S cities of every size are welcoming this state-of-the-art technology, as the global race for 5G is changing the dynamics around national security and the development of new technologies worldwide. Washington Post Live will sit down with the mayor of San Jose, Calif. to learn how he's guiding his city through this transformation, as well as top lawmakers to assess the role national security is playing during this pivotal time as governments from the U.S. to China vie for dominance in 5G.