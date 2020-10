“Virus Hunters”: A Conversation with Christopher Golden & Kendra Phelps

The Washington Post brings together epidemiologist Christopher Golden, PhD, and field scientist Kendra Phelps, PhD, to discuss National Geographic's new series about how scientists are piecing together cultural, medical and environmental factors to trace the origins of deadly diseases and help stave off future pandemics. Tune in on Friday, Oct. 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET.