World Stage: Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered geopolitical shifts across Europe. On Thursday, March 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Finnish Ambassador to the United States Mikko Hautala joins Washington Post national security reporter Missy Ryan to discuss how the war in Ukraine has led his country to rethink its relationship with NATO, pushed Europe to cut its dependence on Russian energy and upended the international order.