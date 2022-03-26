(Joy Sharon Yi, Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)
Rockets hit Lviv in western Ukraine
Today
From Warsaw, Biden makes an appeal to the Russian people
Today
Biden warns Russia not to make a move on NATO territory
Today
Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’
Today
World

Biden calls out Putin in speech on last day in Europe

March 26, 2022 | 9:26 PM GMT
President Biden met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian refugees before making a speech outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw to conclude his trip to Europe on March 26.
