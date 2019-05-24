Sections
(Reuters)
LIVE
World
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will resign June 7
British Prime Minister Theresa May announced May 24 that she would resign, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.
Related
Theresa May to resign, make way for new prime minister, after Brexit failures
Read More
Up next in
World
2:20
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will resign June 7
0:45
'Enduring gratitude': Theresa May's voice shakes during resignation speech
1:11
Brits go to the polls in E.U. Parliament elections
12:21
Khashoggi fiancee: 'I remember feeling more scared than I have ever felt in my life'
1:20
Ukraine's TV president is now its actual president
1:38
Nigel Farage gets milkshaked in Newcastle
1:45
Australians divided over shock election result
4:00
Pompeo, Lavrov outline 'differences' on Venezuela, U.S. elections
2:56
Pompeo hopes to 'stabilize the relationship' between U.S., Russia
2:45
Trump says Orban is 'a little bit controversial, like me'
0:59
Watch what happens when Vladimir Putin tries to skate on red carpet
2:15
What life looks like for Russians living on an island 4,500 miles from Moscow
