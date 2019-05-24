The Washington Post
(Reuters)
World
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will resign June 7
British Prime Minister Theresa May announced May 24 that she would resign, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.
