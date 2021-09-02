Far from Afghanistan, a mother reunites with her children in the U.S.
Far from Afghanistan, a mother reunites with her children in the U.S.
September 2, 2021 | 5:24 PM GMT
Suneeta spent weeks fearing for her children's lives as the Taliban swept through Kabul. They'd been kidnapped by a relative and stranded there, while she'd become a refugee in Albany, N.Y. But after much desperation and a dangerous escape, the moment she was praying for finally arrived.