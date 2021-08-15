(Sarah Parnass, Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)
World

Fast-moving Taliban fighters take Kabul, trigger Afghan government collapse

August 15, 2021 | 9:58 PM GMT
The Taliban entered Kabul on Aug. 15. The Pentagon said up to 6,000 U.S. troops will deploy to the airport to complete the evacuation of U.S. personnel.
