(Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)
From March to June, we followed a family in Milan as they navigated through the coronavirus pandemic
Elisa Cipolla and her husband, Giorgio Baroni, juggled working from home while raising their 2-year-old daughter during the coronavirus pandemic.
