(Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)
LIVE
World
From March to June, we followed a family in Milan as they navigated through the coronavirus pandemic
Elisa Cipolla and her husband, Giorgio Baroni, juggled working from home while raising their 2-year-old daughter during the coronavirus pandemic.
Related
From Oxford to an Italian lab, one race for coronavirus vaccine is gaining backers
Coronavirus infections haven’t spiked since Europe loosened lockdowns. There are many theories about why.
With masks and sanitized hands, Italian Catholics return to church
Rome’s restaurants reopen. Will diners return? Or just delivery riders?
Read More
Up next in
Voices from the Pandemic
6:40
From March to June, we followed a family in Milan as they navigated through the coronavirus pandemic
4:14
A Florida doctor describes the pain he is seeing as covid-19 cases surge
4:42
Many Navajo turn to traditional farming to address lack of healthy food during coronavirus pandemic
5:16
Isolation, grief and hope: Life inside today’s nursing homes
4:33
Flight attendants yearn to get back in the air | Voices from the Pandemic
4:58
Asian American health-care workers describe racist incidents | Voices from the Pandemic
6:29
How a desperate need for ventilators sparked innovation | Voices from the Pandemic
7:44
In the U.K., refugees step up to serve | Voices from the Pandemic
6:51
Giving birth during a global health crisis | Voices from the Pandemic
4:27
Doctors warn against reopening too soon | Voices from the Pandemic
5:13
Nurses describe their fears working on the front lines | Voices from the Pandemic
6:05
Without summer internships, students feel job prospects dwindling | Voices from the Pandemic
4:51
Celebrating your birthday from a distance | Voices from the Pandemic
5:40
As coronavirus cases surged in N.Y., a doctor reflected on the tragedy | Voices from the Pandemic
2:40
A warning from a young patient who wound up in the ICU | Voices from the Pandemic
5:04
What it's like to be a doctor and a single mother on the front line | Voices from the Pandemic
5:27
Choosing midwives and home births in the age of the coronavirus | Voices from the Pandemic
4:40
Inside a New York ER where the hallways are filled with covid-19 patients | Voices from the Pandemic
6:15
Pastors from around the U.S. talk about how to celebrate this Easter and renew your faith
5:07
Class of 2020 misses a milestone | Voices from the Pandemic
2:24
An urgent appeal to New Yorkers from a young doctor on the front lines | Voices from the Pandemic
