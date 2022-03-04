(Video: Lee Powell/The Washington Post, Photo: Brian Monroe/The Washington Post)
World
From sunflower oil to titanium, how the world will feel the costs of the Ukraine conflict
March 4, 2022 | 7:07 PM GMT
The conflict in Ukraine will have expected and unexpected consequences - from oil production to the cost of sunflower oil used in food. Then there's titanium and neon that helps make planes and semiconductors. The ripple effect will be felt by everyone.