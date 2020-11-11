The Washington Post
(Reuters)
World
Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers announce they will resign en masse
Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers said Nov. 11 that they will resign in protest over the dismissal of four colleagues from the city assembly.
Related
Read More
Up next in World
promo
1:18
Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers announce they will resign en masse
promo
1:24
Azerbaijan regains territory from Armenia after thousands die during brutal fighting
promo
1:35
The world reacts to Biden-Harris victory
promo
1:49
Hurricane Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater
promo
1:37
Londoners enjoy last night out before new lockdown
promo
1:17
Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua
promo
1:13
Nicaragua, Honduras order coastal evacuations ahead of Hurricane Eta
promo
2:37
Multiple dead, injured in Vienna shooting as Austrian police search for more suspects
promo
1:12
Prayers held for Kamala Harris in ancestral Indian village
promo
7:14
We asked people around the world if they would vote for Biden or Trump and why
promo
1:58
Europe grapples with coronavirus lockdown protests
promo
1:06
Prince William tested positive for coronavirus in the spring, reports say
promo
2:10
Earthquake hits coastal Turkey and Greece, topples buildings
promo
9:45
Coronavirus researchers in Germany invited thousands to a concert. For science.
promo
1:14
Germany set to impose an emergency month-long lockdown
promo
1:28
Justin Trudeau says coronavirus pandemic 'really sucks'
promo
1:10
U.K. special forces storm suspected hijacked tanker
promo
7:26
No longer just cartels: Criminal groups increasingly seek control of Mexican territory
promo
2:42
Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil unions
promo
1:15
French police raid Islamic associations after teacher's beheading
promo
1:24
Several killed in stampede for Pakistan visas in Afghanistan