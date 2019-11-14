Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Debates
Impeachment
(Mustafa Salim, Louisa Loveluck, Joyce Lee/The Washington Post)
LIVE
World
How the protests in Baghdad have transformed Tahrir Square
The Post’s Mustafa Salim has covered the massive protests sweeping Iraq since early October 2019. Here’s what he saw.
Related
Fear spreads among Iraqi protesters as government cracks down, keeps death toll secret
Read More
Up next in
World
4:03
How the protests in Baghdad have transformed Tahrir Square
3:37
Coup or no coup: Why the loaded term is dividing Bolivia
1:12
Brits mock Boris Johnson over response to flooding
1:04
Man goes swimming in Venice's highest tides in 50 years
1:01
Venice mayor declares state of disaster as city hit by second worst high tide
1:21
'My commitment is to return democracy to the country': Bolivian senator declares herself president
7:26
Hong Kong's white-collar workers trade laptops for Molotov cocktails
1:33
Unrest breaks out in Bolivia after Morales resigns
1:06
Evo Morales arrives in Mexico after accepting its offer for political asylum
2:14
Hillary Clinton says U.K. voters deserve to see Russian meddling report before December election
1:03
Police say Hong Kong is on the 'brink of total breakdown'
1:13
Morales accepts asylum in Mexico, vows to return to Bolivia with 'more strength and energy'
1:04
Russian Napoleon reenactor admits to murdering lover
1:46
Bolivia’s Morales resigns amid election protests
1:25
They left Iraq for a better life in Europe. Now they’re going back.
1:32
French police move more than 1,600 people out of migrant tent camps in northern Paris
1:06
China says it has deal with U.S. to phase out tariffs
3:16
How relatives and Mexico's government are responding to the massacre of a Mormon family
0:43
Boris Johnson kicks off crunch Brexit election campaign: 'We can leave the E.U. as one U.K.'
1:10
Fifteen dead in southern Thailand's worst attack in years
2:30
Mexico vows justice for Mormon family killed in ambush
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com