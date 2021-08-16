In California’s 'Little Kabul,' Afghans support each other as they wait for news from home
In California’s 'Little Kabul,' Afghans support each other as they wait for news from home
August 17, 2021 | 2:21 AM GMT
Fremont, Calif., is home to one of the largest Afghan populations in the U.S. People there are struggling to communicate with family back in Afghanistan, and are fearful about the future of their homeland under Taliban rule.