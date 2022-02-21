(The Washington Post)
Up next in World
promo
2:24
Blinken says U.S. will use ‘every opportunity’ to prevent Russia-Ukraine war
Yesterday
promo
1:40
Ukrainian interior minister and journalists run for cover
Yesterday
promo
3:45
For civilians in eastern Ukraine, war is already at their doorstep
Yesterday
promo
0:55
Artillery barrages rattle eastern Ukraine village
2 days ago
World

Putin questions Ukraine’s statehood in TV address

February 21, 2022 | 9:43 PM GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the West and referred to Ukraine as “a colony” in a televised address on Feb. 21.