Accessibility statement
Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(The Washington Post)
Up next in World
0:54
Putin questions Ukraine’s statehood in TV address
Just now
2:24
Blinken says U.S. will use ‘every opportunity’ to prevent Russia-Ukraine war
Yesterday
1:40
Ukrainian interior minister and journalists run for cover
Yesterday
3:45
For civilians in eastern Ukraine, war is already at their doorstep
Yesterday
0:55
Artillery barrages rattle eastern Ukraine village
2 days ago
World
Putin questions Ukraine’s statehood in TV address
February 21, 2022 | 9:43 PM GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the West and referred to Ukraine as “a colony” in a televised address on Feb. 21.
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning