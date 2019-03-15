Sections
(Allie Caren, Drea Cornejo, Monica Akhtar/The Washington Post)
LIVE
World
'Seeking answers': New Zealand officials investigate mosque attacks that killed 49
At least 49 people were killed when terrorists attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15.
49 killed in terrorist attack at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
Trump says white nationalism is not a rising threat after New Zealand attacks: ‘It’s a small group of people’
New Zealand suspect inspired by French writer who fears ‘replacement’ by immigrants
3:00
'Seeking answers': New Zealand officials investigate mosque attacks that killed 49
0:50
New Zealand prime minister: ‘Our gun laws will change’
3:51
New Zealand prime minister: 'We are all unified in grieving together'
1:49
U.N. holds moment of silence for victims of New Zealand terrorist attack
3:37
'Inhumane, evil, horrible': U.S. politicians condemn New Zealand attacks
0:23
Trump says white nationalism is a 'small group of people' with 'very serious problems'
0:43
'Horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to New Zealand mosque attacks
1:20
Mayor 'shocked’ mosque attacks happened in Christchurch
0:28
White House calls link from New Zealand gunman's manifesto to Trump 'outrageous'
1:31
CAIR urges Trump to condemn New Zealand shootings as 'white supremacist' attack
2:00
Media, athletes react to the terrorist attack at two mosques in New Zealand
1:31
CAIR calls on Trump, political leaders to address 'growing menace' of Islamophobia
