(U.S. Air Forces Central Command)
LIVE
World
Watch: Pentagon releases video of smoke trailing from U.S. drone shot down by Iran
U.S. Central Command released video on June 20 apparently showing smoke trailing from a U.S. surveillance drone being shot down over the Strait of Hormuz in international airspace.
Iran shoots down U.S. naval drone in Persian Gulf region, escalating tensions
Up next in
Iran
1:02
Watch: Pentagon releases video of smoke trailing from U.S. drone shot down by Iran
5:08
Pentagon: U.S. surveillance drone shot down by Iran was in international airspace
1:54
As Pompeo blames Iran for tanker attack, Buttigieg expresses concern
1:34
Khamenei to Abe: 'Honest negotiation can't come from a person like Trump'
1:14
Rouhani to U.S.: This is not the time for talks
1:55
Pompeo, Hunt discuss Iran
1:59
Pompeo announces 'zero' exemptions for Iran oil sanctions
0:43
Assad meets with Khamenei in first public visit to Iran since start of Syrian War
0:47
Pompeo says Europe has worked with U.S. against Iran in 'lots of places'
1:29
Trump: Iran can 'do what they want' in Syria
3:15
Pompeo: Iran's ballistic missile testing 'out of control'
