(AP)
LIVE
World
'We had to make a choice': Paris firefighters describe fight to save Notre Dame's towers
Paris firefighters chief warrant officer Philippe Demay described the fire at Notre Dame as "a catastrophe," but his crew managed to save its iconic towers.
France begins debate over how to rebuild Notre Dame, starting with a contest to design the spire
The Notre Dame fire could have been far worse. Consider what happened to Brazil’s national museum.
Before and after: Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral scorched by blaze
1:17
'We had to make a choice': Paris firefighters describe fight to save Notre Dame's towers
2:09
Pelosi praises Irish authors, poets and Bono
1:47
Pelosi: Ireland and the U.S. ‘must do more’ on climate change
0:54
Pope Francis tells Greta Thunberg to 'continue' climate activism
1:13
Pope Francis was pained by Notre Dame fire
2:50
'It's still an image of Paris': Crowds gather to pay their respects after Notre Dame fire
0:41
See the fire-ravaged interior of Notre Dame
1:33
Watch Paris firefighters race to save Notre Dame
1:04
A look back at Notre Dame’s history
0:45
How the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral unfolded
0:56
Macron: 'We will rebuild Notre Dame'
