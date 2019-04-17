The Washington Post
(AP)
World
'We had to make a choice': Paris firefighters describe fight to save Notre Dame's towers
Paris firefighters chief warrant officer Philippe Demay described the fire at Notre Dame as "a catastrophe," but his crew managed to save its iconic towers.
Related
Read More
Up next in World
promo
1:17
'We had to make a choice': Paris firefighters describe fight to save Notre Dame's towers
promo
2:09
Pelosi praises Irish authors, poets and Bono
promo
1:47
Pelosi: Ireland and the U.S. ‘must do more’ on climate change
promo
0:54
Pope Francis tells Greta Thunberg to 'continue' climate activism
promo
1:13
Pope Francis was pained by Notre Dame fire
promo
2:50
'It's still an image of Paris': Crowds gather to pay their respects after Notre Dame fire
promo
0:41
See the fire-ravaged interior of Notre Dame
promo
1:33
Watch Paris firefighters race to save Notre Dame
promo
1:04
A look back at Notre Dame’s history
promo
0:45
How the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral unfolded
promo
0:56
Macron: 'We will rebuild Notre Dame'