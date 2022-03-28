(Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)
Up next in World
promo
1:52
Officials clarify U.S. policy following Biden’s Warsaw speech
Today
promo
1:30
An elderly woman describes her narrow escape from Irpin
Today
promo
1:10
Rockets hit Lviv in western Ukraine
Yesterday
promo
1:27
Biden calls out Putin in speech on last day in Europe
Yesterday
World

What is a war crime?

March 28, 2022 | 4:54 PM GMT
The International Criminal Court announced on Feb. 28 it is investigating possible war crimes during the war in Ukraine. Experts tell the Post how the legal process works.
Related