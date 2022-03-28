Accessibility statement
(Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)
World
What is a war crime?
March 28, 2022 | 4:54 PM GMT
The International Criminal Court announced on Feb. 28 it is investigating possible war crimes during the war in Ukraine. Experts tell the Post how the legal process works.
