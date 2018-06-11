LUCKETTS, VA - Families head to the voting booths at Lucketts Community Center November 07, 2017 in Lucketts, VA. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

From Fairfax to the Richmond suburbs, Virginia voters will head to the polls Tuesday to choose candidates to run in November elections that could help determine which party has control of the U.S. House next year.

Democrats hope voter dissatisfaction with President Trump in a state that has been trending blue will help them flip several seats held by Republicans.

The six-way primary in Northern Virginia’s 10th District — a suburban swing district represented by Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) — is the marquee race on the Democratic ballot, followed by a hot contest outside Richmond for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Dave Brat (R).

Statewide, Republicans must choose among three candidates — Corey A. Stewart, Nick Freitas and E.W. Jackson — vying for the chance to run an uphill battle against Sen. Tim Kaine (D).

Both parties have contested congressional primaries throughout the rest of the state, but Comstock’s district is the only one rated toss-up by independent analysts.

Alexandria voters will elect a new Democratic nominee for mayor, choosing between incumbent Allison Silberberg and challenger Justin Wilson, as well as nominees for the city council. The Democratic nominees will be the overwhelming favorites in November. In Arlington County, voters will choose between two Democrats to run against incumbent County Board member John Vihstadt (I).

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.