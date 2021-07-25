Giants: Brandon Belt (right knee inflammation) ran before the game and manager Gabe Kapler said the first baseman is “getting closer” to returning. … SS Brandon Crawford (left oblique strain) remains on target to return in early August, if not sooner. … Kapler is unsure what the next step will be for RHP Aaron Sanchez (right bicep tightness) but noted he most likely will pitch out of the bullpen after he comes off the Injured List. … OF Jaylin Davis has started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento.