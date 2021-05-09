Dodgers: LF AJ Pollock was out of the lineup for the second straight game after straining his left hamstring Friday. Roberts said Pollock will receive more treatment during Monday’s off day before the team decides whether to place him on the injured list. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (forearm tightness) threw on flat ground from 90 feet before the game. Roberts said the Dodgers hope he can return to throwing off the mound in a couple of days.