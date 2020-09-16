The Path Forward: The American Dream with David M. Rubenstein
David M. Rubenstein, philanthropist, historian and co-founder of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group, has written a series of books that examine how America was founded, shaped and inspired people worldwide to dream. His latest book, “The American Experiment,” gets to the heart of what it means to be an American and how that definition evolves with each generation through social movements and cultural shifts. Join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 9:00am ET.
Upcoming Programs
"There She Was: The Secret History of Miss America” with Author Amy Argetsinger
The Miss America Organization celebrates its 100th birthday this month. What started as a local event meant to extend the tourism season past Labor Day turned into a heralded nationwide pageant and scholarship program that has survived its own history of sexism and misogyny. Washington Post writer Amy Argetsinger’s retrospective book “There She Was” takes readers on a journey through American feminist history, sexism, racism, politics, the end of the swimsuit competition and the pageant’s recent steep decline in viewership. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 10am ET for a discussion with the author about the Organization’s century of tiaras and talent competitions.
- Wednesday, September 08 at 10:00 AM EDT
9/11: Twenty Years Later with Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
He was a key global leader and stood by America’s side in one of its darkest hours. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9:30am ET when columnist David Ignatius interviews former British prime minister Tony Blair, who will discuss the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and the allies’ response, how extremism has since evolved and where the world stands today in its war against terrorism. Blair will also explain his concern that the West may have lost its will to exert its traditional leadership role and why he calls the withdrawal from Afghanistan “tragic, dangerous and unnecessary.”
- Thursday, September 09 at 9:30 AM EDT
Race in America: Giving Voice with Aasif Mandvi
Aasif Mandvi’s wide-ranging career includes acting, writing, producing and time as a correspondent in the Jon Stewart era of “The Daily Show.” He currently stars in the shows “Evil” and “This Way Up.” On Thursday, Sept. 9 at 2:00pm ET, Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor speaks with Mandvi about his latest projects, challenging cultural stereotypes and taking on Islamophobia in his work.
- Thursday, September 09 at 2:00 PM EDT
Protecting Our Planet: What’s at Stake with Amina J. Mohammed
A recent report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns humans have unequivocally pushed the climate into "unprecedented" territory and of catastrophic impacts unless the world dramatically cuts greenhouse gas emissions. On Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4:30pm ET, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed joins Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers to discuss the high stakes for protecting our planet and the COP26 conference this November in Scotland.
- Thursday, September 09 at 4:30 PM EDT
“A La Calle” with Maxx Caicedo & Leopoldo López
Hear a first-hand account of Venezuelans reclaiming democracy in their country, the abuses suffered through dire humanitarian conditions and the use of politically motivated torture against critics of the Nicolás Maduro administration. Using a network of clandestine cameras, it took the filmmakers behind the documentary “A La Calle” three years to capture footage depicting the brutality of Maduro’s dictatorship. On Sept. 10 at 12:00pm ET, “A La Calle” co-director and producer Maxx Caicedo and Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López join Washington Post Live to discuss their documentary and the future for Venezuelan human rights.
- Friday, September 10 at 12:00 PM EDT
Library of Congress National Book Festival: Conversations with Michael J. Fox & Joy Harjo
The Library of Congress National Book Festival is among the most anticipated annual literary gatherings bringing together readers and authors. In partnership with this year’s festival, Washington Post Live will feature conversations with actor Michael J. Fox and U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo about their recent memoirs. In “No Time Like the Future,” Fox reflects on his journey with Parkinson’s disease and the power of optimism. In “Poet Warrior,” Harjo discusses her Native American roots and path to becoming the voice of a nation. Join opinions writer Jonathan Capehart on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11:00am ET for the back-to-back conversations. The Washington Post is a charter sponsor of the National Book Festival.
- Friday, September 17 at 11:00 AM EDT
Past Programs
“The Good Fight” with Robert & Michelle King, Christine Baranski & Audra McDonald
“The Good Fight” is known for creating story content inspired by recent headlines. In its fifth season, the well-reviewed streaming series draws storylines from the death of George Floyd, the trials and tribulations of the Trump administration and the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol Building, among other headlines, and weaves issues surrounding racial inequalities in America into its subplots. Join opinions writer Jonathan Capehart on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 4:00pm ET in conversation with “The Good Fight” co-creators and executive producers Michelle and Robert King alongside series’ stars Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald as they discuss the series’ success in tackling social justice issues through its creative portrayal of current events.
The Path Forward: Global Vaccination with Seth Berkley, MD
Seth Berkley, MD is the CEO of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, a leading global health organization racing against the clock to get poorer countries vaccinated against COVID-19 while the delta variant rages. GAVI, along with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization, is leading COVAX, a partnership dedicated to providing free COVID-19 vaccines to at least 20 percent of the population in the world’s 92 poorest countries by the end of 2021. Berkley will highlight the challenges around supply, delivery, vaccine hesitancy and poor health infrastructure in recipient countries. Join Frances Stead Sellers, senior writer on the Americas desk on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 11:30am ET for the conversation.
Coronavirus: Finding Answers with Philip D. Zelikow
Philip D. Zelikow led the congressionally chartered inquiry into the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Now, he is laying the groundwork for a national commission to investigate the COVID-19 pandemic and propose forward-looking policy recommendations. The attorney, diplomat and University of Virginia professor joins Washington Post deputy editorial page editor Karen Tumulty to discuss the Covid Commission Planning Group. This group is planning a large investigative effort along multiple lines of inquiry, including the origins of the pandemic, failures of pandemic preparedness and response, the impact of COVID-19 on at-risk communities and the development and distribution of vaccines and therapeutics. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 9:00am ET.
The Future for Afghan Women with Judge Najla Ayoubi & Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)
The Taliban’s return to power has raised fears about hard-won rights for Afghan women and girls over the last two decades. On Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2:00pm ET, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, and Najla Ayoubi, chief of global programs at Every Woman Treaty and a former Afghan judge, join Washington Post Live to discuss the future for women in the country.
The Path Forward: Reclaiming Personal Data with James McKelvey
In 2009, glassblowing artist James McKelvey teamed up with friend and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to create Square after losing a sale because he couldn’t accept American Express cards. Today, through his new company, Invisibly, the serial entrepreneur is disrupting Big Tech by returning personal data back to consumers. McKelvey joins with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius to discuss the dangers of personal data online and how his company is making a difference on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 11:30am ET.
The Path Forward: Rebuilding Retail with EDENS CEO Jodie McLean
Jodie McLean is the CEO of EDENS, one of the nation’s leading private owners, operators and developers of retail real estate. McLean has focused on transforming brick-and-mortar shopping malls into lifestyle destinations that reflect consumer preferences. As people return to in-person experiences, retailers are hitting some challenges. McLean joins Washington Post deputy editorial page editor Karen Tumulty to discuss how staffing and supply chain issues, as well as continued health safety concerns, are changing the retail experience post-COVID. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2:00pm ET.
“The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War” with Ryan Crocker, Lt. General Douglas Lute & Craig Whitlock
It is America’s longest war with over 2,300 dead and more than 20,000 casualties. Washington Post reporter Craig Whitlock, author of the new Washington Post book, “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War,” will discuss stunning revelations about the war in Afghanistan and offer powerful, inside perspective on new evidence that the recent Afghan collapse was years in the making. Whitlock will be joined by former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker and former U.S. Army Lieutenant General Douglas Lute (Ret.). Join the conversation on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 12:00pm ET.
Race in America: Giving Voice with Common
Common has often explored racial and social justice in his work as an artist, actor, author and activist. His new album, “A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2,” asks what comes next after the events of the past year and a half. On Monday, Aug. 30 at 4:00pm ET, Common speaks with Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart about the message behind his latest music and his advocacy work on issues from mass incarceration to voting.
First Look with The Post’s Jonathan Capehart, Annie Linskey, Megan McArdle & Catherine Rampell
Washington Post Live’s “First Look” offers a smart, inside take on the day’s politics. Jonathan Capehart will host a reporter debrief followed by a roundtable discussion with Washington Post columnists.
Race in America: Giving Voice with Dwandalyn R. Reece, PhD & Kevin Young
“The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap” chronicles the rise and impact of the genre as a cultural and social movement. Spanning four decades, the anthology weaves in selections of music, reflections from artists including Chuck D and MC Lyte and archival material. On Thursday, Aug. 19 at 1:00pm ET, Kevin Young, director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, and Dwandalyn R. Reece, the museum’s associate director for curatorial affairs, join Washington Post Live to discuss the expansive new project.
Coronavirus: Relief Efforts with CORE Co-Founders Sean Penn & Ann Young Lee
As the delta variant continues to surge in the United States and around the world, frontline responders are working to increase vaccination rates and ensure the equitable distribution of resources to the most vulnerable communities. CORE co-founders Sean Penn and Ann Lee join Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers to talk about working with local governments to coordinate COVID-19 frontline efforts in major U.S. cities, across the Navajo Nation and around the world. They will assess the path forward in this global crisis, discuss COVID-19 strategies focused on resilience and future preparedness and share an update on relief efforts in Haiti following the recent earthquake. Join the conversation Thursday, Aug. 19 at 11:00am ET.
117th Congress: Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.)
Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) will share mounting concerns in Congress over the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan with Washington Post Congressional correspondent and Power Up anchor Jacqueline Alemany on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 4:00pm ET. The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee will also discuss the latest on the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the Biden administration’s approach to those negotiations.
Personal Finance: Impact of the Pandemic with Tim Allen, Jo Ann Jenkins, Nina McQueen & Michelle Singletary
The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered the way both employees and employers are considering benefits. As employees return to the workplace, there are calls for increased flexibility, family-friendly policies, and additional health and wellness options packages. The pandemic also affected many Americans’ concerns and plans for retirement. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Washington Post Personal Finance Columnist Michelle Singletary talks to industry leaders about how businesses in different sectors and companies of different sizes are approaching this new landscape that impacts employees’ personal finances.
“All In: An Autobiography” with Author Billie Jean King
Former world tennis champion and social activist Billie Jean King is one of the most iconic athletes in American history. With 39 Grand Slam titles and 20 career wins at Wimbledon, King was named one of the “100 Most Important Americans of the 20th Century” by LIFE magazine. King joins Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart to share stories from her remarkable life and her ongoing commitment to equality, penned in her new book, “All In: An Autobiography.”
117th Congress: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.)
After two decades of U.S. military involvement and the swift collapse of the central government, the Taliban has retaken control of Afghanistan. The Biden administration continues to defend its decision to withdraw from the country though the pace of the Taliban’s advances has stunned many American and foreign officials. On Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5:00pm ET, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s ranking Republican, joins congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor to discuss the United States’ strategy in Afghanistan, the future of the country and what the Taliban’s victory means for the fight against terrorism.
The Path Forward: The Future of Energy with Chevron Chair & CEO Michael Wirth
With growing demand around the world, countries and companies are rethinking the energy sources that fuel our lives. As newer technologies emerge, Chevron Chair and CEO Michael Wirth is not only leading the oil giant’s efforts to curb its current carbon output, but he is also spearheading their investments into alternative energy sources. Wirth sits down with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius to discuss the future of energy in a rapidly changing world. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, Aug. 16 at 2:30pm ET.
The Path Forward: The Restaurant Industry with Nina Compton & Danny Meyer
The coronavirus pandemic forced thousands of restaurants to close their doors, scale back operations or shift business models altogether. From New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer recently mandating vaccinations to New Orleans chef Nina Compton rapidly building a successful take-out business, the pandemic forced difficult decisions about their enterprises and illuminated the role that restaurants play in job creation, local economies and the broader economy. On Monday, Aug. 16 at 11:00am ET, the restaurateurs join Washington Post Live to discuss a path forward for the restaurant industry after the pandemic, measures to keep customers safe and the industry’s role in the broader economy.
First Look with The Post’s Jonathan Capehart, Jacqueline Alemany, Hugh Hewitt & Donna F. Edwards
Washington Post Live’s “First Look” offers a smart, inside take on the day’s politics. Jonathan Capehart will host a reporter debrief followed by a roundtable discussion with Washington Post columnists. Tune in for news and analysis you can’t get anywhere else on Friday, August 13 at 9:00am ET.
Race in America: Giving Voice with Sylvia Waters & Jamila Wignot
The history of legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey is captured in the new documentary, “Ailey.” On Thursday, Aug. 12 at 12:00pm ET, senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan explores Ailey’s legacy of telling the Black American story through dance with director Jamila Wignot and Sylvia Waters, one of his former principal dancers.
Coronavirus: Long Haulers with Survivor Corps Founder Diana Berrent
As one of the first people in her community to contract COVID-19, Diana Berrent scrambled to find medical information and testing, and she knew others must be struggling too. The COVID-19 long hauler created Survivor Corps, a grassroots patient advocacy group, to support the increasing number of coronavirus patients to push the CDC and medical researchers to connect with and learn from patients. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 1:30pm ET when Berrent sits down with Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers to discuss the growing number of long haulers and the mounting medical challenges they face.