Guests

Jeff Corwin, Biologist and Wildlife Conservationist

For over two decades, Jeff Corwin has been telling stories of wildlife and nature to global audiences through his many celebrated television series on ABC, NBC, Travel Channel, Food Network, Disney Channel, and Animal Planet. Jeff has been awarded with three Emmys and the top broadcast industry awards for his work on television. His very first TV series was the wildly successful Going Wild with Jeff Corwin on Disney Channel. Jeff is was also the creator and co-presenter of CNN’s groundbreaking documentary Planet in Peril, hosted alongside Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta. Currently, Jeff is Executive Producer and host of ABC’s Ocean Treks. Jeff is the Executive Producer and Presenter for the giant screen film Expedition Chesapeake and the Narrator for David Attenborough’s celebrated cinematic documentary Galapagos, Natures Wonderland. During the Gulf oil spill, Jeff served as an environmental correspondent for both CBS and NBC News. In April 2020, Jeff created and executively produced the critically acclaimed TV series Alaska Animal Rescue for Nat Geo Wild, now in its second season. His critically acclaimed NBC documentary and book, 100 Heartbeats, engaged both the readers and broadcast audience in the 21st Century plight of endangered species. Jeff is a leader in conservation, recognized through his work as a television host, producer, journalist, author, explorer, and wildlife biologist. Jeff’s education includes Bachelors of Science Degrees in Anthropology from Bridgewater State University and Master of Wildlife and Fisheries of Conservation from the University of Massachusetts. Jeff is the recipient of numerous Honorary Doctorate Degrees in Education and Environmental Science. His lifelong global exploration, academic training, and partnerships with top scientists allow Jeff exclusive access to the compelling stories from the battlefront of conservation. Armed with a spirited wit, Jeff is tenacious, raw, and real, risking it all to share his passion with the world. His love for adventure and discovery has fueled Jeff’s life-long career. He has been striving to change the world one species at a time and leave a vital legacy for future generations. Jeff firmly believes that when it comes to saving our wild planet: “We cannot protect what we do not cherish, and we will not cherish what we do not know...” - Jeff Corwin

Krithi Karanth, Chief Conservation Scientist and Director, Centre for Wildlife Studies

Dr. Karanth is Chief Conservation Scientist and Director at the Centre for Wildlife Studies, Adjunct Faculty at Duke and National Centre for Biological Sciences. She has a Ph.D. from Duke (2008), a M.E.Sc from Yale (2003), and, B.S and B.A degrees from the University of Florida (2001). She has also completed executive education courses at Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford.

As a scientist, her research in India and Asia spanning 23 years encompasses many issues in the human dimensions of wildlife conservation. She has conducted macro-level studies assessing patterns of species distributions and extinctions, impacts of wildlife tourism, consequences of voluntary resettlement, land use change, and understanding human-wildlife interactions. She has published 100+ scientific and popular articles in English and Kannada. Krithi served on the editorial boards of journals Conservation Biology, Conservation Letters, and Frontiers in Ecology and Environment. Krithi has mentored over 200 young scientists from India, US, Chile, UK, Australia, Indonesia etc. and engaged 750 citizen science volunteers in her research and conservation projects. As a conservationist, she has designed Wild Seve, Wild Shaale, and Wild Surakshe programs.

As a storyteller Krithi has collaborated with painters, illustrators, film-makers, and photographers. Krithi’s conservation and research work has been featured in 3 award-winning BBC Series - The Hunt, Big Cats, and Dynasties, and in documentaries by CBC and PBS. She has co-produced 4 documentaries Wild Seve, Humane Highways, Wild Shaale, and Flying Elephants. In 2020 she co-starred with Kevin Pietersen in Save This Rhino: India by Disney Hotstar and National Geographic. She has written a bilingual children’s book with artist Raghava KK and is actively working on various other collaborations with artists.

Krithi’s work has been covered by over 200 international media outlets such as Washington Post, Time Magazine, Al Jazeera Television, BBC, Christian Science Monitor, GO India, Harper’s Bazaar, Mongabay, Monocle, National Geographic, NPR, New York Times, Scientific American, and Indian outlets such as All India Radio, Deccan Chronicle, Deccan Herald, Down to Earth, Kannada Prabha, LiveMint, New Indian Express, Prajavani, The Hindu, and Times of India.

Krithi is National Geographic Society’s 10,000th grantee and a 2012 Emerging Explorer. Her more than 40 awards and recognitions include World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, University of Florida’s Outstanding Young Alumnus, INK Fellow, India’s Power Women by Femina, Women of the Year by Elle India, Vogue Women of the Year and Seattle Zoo’s Thrive Conservation Leadership Award. In 2019, she received the WINGS Women of Discovery Award for Conservation, GO Man of the Year-Environmental Hero, Beyond Duke University Alumni Award for Service and Leadership. In 2019 she was chosen as one of the 5 Rolex Award for Enterprise Laureates and in 2020 she was chosen as an Eisenhower Fellow in the women’s leadership program.

David Suzuki, Co-Founder, David Suzuki Foundation