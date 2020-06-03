He was literally married to the civil rights movement because it was in jail where he met his beloved and late wife Emily. You guys were married how long, Congressman?

AD

AD

REP. CLYBURN: Fifty-eight years.

MR. CAPEHART: Fifty-eight years. And I had the pleasure of meeting her several times, and she definitely was the power behind the man.

REP. CLYBURN: Oh, absolutely. She loved you so much. She talked about you all the time.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, thank you. And thank you again for being here. We've got a lot of news to get to. Obviously, there's a lot going on. And I want to get your reaction to the news that it was Attorney General Bill Barr who ordered the law--ordered law enforcement to clear Lafayette Square in order for the President to go over to St. John's Church.

REP. CLYBURN: That was very, very disappointing but not surprising. I said a couple days ago that Bill Barr auditioned, really auditioned in a letter to Donald Trump offering in so many words to be Donald Trump's Roy Cohn. That is a role that he's playing. He's not embarrassed about it at all. He seems to be relishing in it. And so disappointing but not surprised.

AD

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Now let's talk about Defense Secretary Mark Esper. He said in an interview that he had, quote, "no idea" that force would be used to clear out the protesters. Should he resign?

REP. CLYBURN: Well, I don't know if I would go--I don't ever ask anybody to resign. I do ask people to take stock of what they are doing and see whether or not it squares with what their understanding of what this country is all about. I don't believe that if he were to take stock of that he would agree [audio interference] in office if that's what he cannot square.

MR. CAPEHART: What do you make of President Trump's request to take control of the D.C. Police Department--something that Mayor Muriel Bowser resisted?

AD

REP. CLYBURN: I think the Mayor is a standup person, and I thank her for standing up to this president. Sometimes you can't just speak truth to power. It is what you do. You demonstrate it. And she demonstrated it in this instance. That is beyond the authority of the President of the United States. He has treated--and many of my Republican colleagues have seen him treat the D.C. government or District of Columbia itself as if it's their own little place to abode or abide whenever they want to. We went through that. I really got forcefully involved in politics as a part of our trying to get rid of that mentality, that plantation mentality. In fact, former Congressman John McMillan, who held the seat that I currently hold, he chaired the D.C. Committee for years and treated the District of Columbia as if it were a plantation. We are still denying the people in the District of Columbia the right for full citizenship with a vote, with representation. So, I think that what we see here is the furtherance of that, and it's a shame that this president doesn't have more appreciation for what this country is all about than that.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: So, in two successive days we have seen church leaders come out and criticize, if not outright condemn President Trump for using religious buildings or shrines for political purposes. You have the head of the Episcopal Church, Reverend Budde here in Washington, condemning the President using the church as a photo op, holding up the Bible, St. John's Church. And then you had the--Washington's Archbishop Wilton Gregory criticizing the President for going to the shrine of St. Pope John Paul II. Let me get your reaction to, well, one, to the President doing what he did in front of those religious institutions; and two, to the President using them as photo ops.

REP. CLYBURN: Well, as you know, I grew up in a parsonage. My father was a fundamentalist minister. I'm a very active member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. I read the Bible a whole lot. I study the Bible in a historical context away from what the examples are that you ought to live by. And I noticed that Speaker Pelosi mentioned something this morning, and then maybe on yesterday as well. And she may have had reference to this. There in the book of Ecclesiastes, the preacher so to speak, we are told there is a time and place for everything under the sun, and there's a time that we ought to do certain things and there's a time we ought not to do certain things. There is never a time, however, to misuse religion. This president seems to think that religion is some kind of prop to further his political interests. To go out and hold up a Bible in front of a sanctuary and to have a cadre of people follow you--the thing that got me about that more than anything else is the way they marched over to that church, not to kneel, not to go inside and pray, but to stand in front of and hold a Bible up in the most awkward way that I've ever seen, and then call people over for a photo op in front of the church. There was something real weird about all of that. And I think that people, if they had not given any real thought to whether, as we say it down here in the South, whether or not this president is wrapped tight, I think that should have told them everything they needed to know.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hm. Congressman, what do you make--let's talk about the protests, overall. And for those of you who are watching at home, the sun is reflecting on my face through my blinds. But, Congressman, I want to get your reaction to--or what do you make of the protests that have been happening nationwide over now the last nine days?

AD

REP. CLYBURN: Well, I don't know if I've ever seen anything like this since maybe Emmett Till. I do believe that that was a defining moment in this country's history. I think this is a defining moment. I think that what George Floyd just went through, what his family is going through, what his child will live through, are all indicators of why this country needs to rise up and take stock of where we are, what we stand for, and really make some determinations about how we're going to live out the rest of this year.

Here we are trying to get over the worst healthcare crisis we've had in over a hundred years, and in the middle of it we've now got the worst social problem that we've had in maybe 60 or 70 years. And so, this is a double-whammy that we had better take stock of right away and decide how we get through this. We cannot get through this pitted against each other. We must stand in solidarity with each other. We've got to think seriously about how we are going to restructure our healthcare system, restructure our educational system, how we are going to make the real greatness of this country accessible and affordable for everybody. Our judicial system is crying out for restructuring, and I think that what we see here is an indication of some of the things we've got to do--and do right away.

AD

The Congressional Black Caucus is doing some marvelous work. Hakeem Jeffries, our chair, has been pushing the bill for a long time now to outlaw the chokehold, which has been outlawed in too many places. And he hasn't been able to get traction on that bill. But I want to see that bill go further than that. It can't just be the chokehold. We've got to look at all neck restraints. What are you trying to do when you keep your knee on a victim's neck with another policeman, a knee in his back, and another with a third knee across his legs? What are you trying to do? He is being accused of passing a $20--a counterfeit $20 bill. Is it worth doing that for $20?

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Well, Congressman, on this point, all of the things that you're bringing up are right, true and fair. But in order for them to happen, for Congressman Jeffries' bill to actually become law, it has got to get through the House, which is Democratic controlled, but then it's got to go over to the Senate, which is Republican controlled. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shown he's not interested in much except for confirming judges. And then you've got to get a President to sign it.

And so I want to bring in this question from Beth Law [phonetic] from Virginia, where she asks why are so many Republicans in safe districts and seats unwilling to stand up for the beliefs that led them into politics and instead toady to Trump's odious positions, language, and disrespect for the Constitution and a Republican form of government? You know, it is amazing that you have the other half of our American system of the two political parties that is relatively silent. Whether they're in safe seats or not, your Republican colleagues aren't saying anything about the President and what he's doing. A lot of them, I should say.

AD

REP. CLYBURN: Yeah, it's a lot of them. I try to really be careful how I respond to that, because I talk to a lot of them and I know that they are torn between what they think their constituents may want them to do and what they really feel in their heart they should do. And I know that's always a problem when it comes to elected officials. Should you be there to represent or to reflect the thought process that's going on in your congressional district? And so many of them believe that this president is much more popular in their districts than he demonstrates that he is.

AD

The fact of the matter is, we had a senator up in, what, Nebraska, who just won by a 50-percent margin, but he was afraid all of last year to speak out against this president when he has spoken out against him before. We have, here in South Carolina, a senator who said when this president was running for office that he was one of the worst things that ever happened to the Republican Party, and all of a sudden now in the last year or two said he's the best thing that's happened to the world in the way he acts and Lindsay Graham has been acting. I don't know. They seem to feel that this guy has some mystical powers over the thought process in their districts. I don't know where that's coming from. I don't feel that when I talk to people.

I think when you look at the voting results here in South Carolina, in the Democratic Primary, there were people voting in the Democratic Primary from these suburban federal voting--I mean Republican voting districts that never voted before. People are not in tune with this president, and I think that it's time for the Republicans to understand the voting public feels that this country is more important than any one person and for them to make the country subservient to this guy is beyond any understanding that I am capable of having.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Let's bring it back to the demonstrations. And as I said in the intro, and as anyone who knows you knows, you are a product and a child of the civil rights movement from the 1950s and 1960s. What is your reaction, what is your message to those who are usurping this movement that we see now to commit acts of violence and looting? Because there is a difference between those who are demonstrating and those who are looting.

AD

REP. CLYBURN: Well, thanks for asking that question, because, you know, John Lewis and I talked about this a whole lot. I remember back in 1960s, John Lewis and I first met in October of 1960. We were founding members of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee that became known as SNCC. John and I talked about this a lot. We often said that we suffered in that movement because of two things. One, there was a group of people who exploited the movement. But number two, there was a group of people who hijacked the movement. And when you have these kinds of activities going on, everybody that gets involved ain't necessarily there with the real purpose. We have a purpose when we go out to protest. But then there are people who will use that as sort of a shell for cover to do other things. And so, we have to be very careful in this movement, especially with social media all around us, because so much of what we say and do gets weaponized against us. And so, we know that happened back in 2016, so we've got to make sure that we do not allow ourselves to play the other person's game.

You know I grew up playing sports as well. I was not as good a football player as I should have been, but a pretty good baseball player. But one thing I did learn. If your opponent gets you to play his or her game on his or her turf, they will win. That I know for sure. And we cannot allow anybody to come into this movement. Peaceful protest is our game. Violence is their game. Purposeful protest is our game. This looting and rioting, that's their game. We cannot allow ourselves to play their game.

AD

So, I say to young people all the time, we should stand together in solidarity for that which we know to be the purpose for our existence, and that is to make a better country, a better world for those who must come after us. Breaking out a window will not contribute to that. Setting a fire, throwing stones at police officers, that's destructive behavior which will not contribute to anything that will make this a better country and make a better future for our children and our grandchildren.

AD

Also, I tell my daughters all the time, just think about what you're doing and ask yourself the question will this make things better or worse.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, Congressman, this is a good segue to talk about former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee, who is someone who is hoping to replace President Trump. He is someone you famously endorsed, and everyone credits you and your endorsement just before the South Carolina primary as resurrecting his campaign from defeat, as a lot of people were seeing it then.

Do you think Vice President Biden is doing everything he should be doing right now as a candidate, as a leader in the party, and as a statesman?

REP. CLYBURN: Well, I think that he is getting there. The fact of the matter is, you know, you're right. The campaign really was not--was in a Catch-22. You've got to raise money and all to run the campaign, but then if you're not running the campaign the way people like to see it run, then they won't give the money. And so, I think that after Super Tuesday the campaign got recharged. Then this pandemic hit and there we are.

Joe Biden's long suit is what we call retail politics: going out, interacting with people. But then he got accused of interacting a little too much--but that's his long suit. Now he's got to hunker down, he's got to--can't go out the way he wants to, but I think he's getting his legs now because all of a sudden he is now comfortable looking in that camera and connecting with people the way we are connecting here today. And I thought he was very effective in his speech on yesterday, and he'll get much better at that as we go on. And I think that he's going to do everything [audio interference] when he's elected.

But you're right. He has to get comfortable with that. This is new for all of us. You know, Joe Biden--of course, I'm older than Joe. So, I know this business takes a little getting used to. But I'm loving it. I'm really loving it, as you can probably tell.

MR. CAPEHART: Yes, I can tell. I recognize that impish smile there, what that means. You know, I said this morning on Morning Joe that I think that actually President Trump is playing Vice President Biden's game, because when Vice President Biden launched his campaign, he focused on Charlottesville and he focused on the divisions that President Trump had been exploiting, and he was talking about the soul of America. And we've got all of that happening, all of that happening right now.

So, despite not being able to do retail politics and things, do you think Vice President Biden, in this moment that we're in, is he meeting the challenge?

REP. CLYBURN: Well, there are a couple of things I think that are still to come. For instance, he's talked about his program for African American community, Lift Every Voice. I think that has to be fleshed out in such a way that I think it's very--my 10/20/30, for instance. I think that if people were to really understand that, spending at least for 10 percent of all this money that's being appropriated in those areas where 20 percent or more of the population are stuck beneath the poverty level for the last 30 years. Now it's the Census Bureau that defines persistent poverty communities as communities where 20 percent or more of the population is stuck beneath the poverty level for the last 30 years. That's not 10 percent--I mean 20 percent of African Americans. That's of everybody.

So, with Joe Biden adopting the 10/20/30, I think that what he's going to have to do or should do is go out and get people to understand what that means. If you're in Kentucky, for instance, he's got to show them how his 10/20/30 program will mean more for Kentuckians than what Mitch McConnell is doing. He's got to go up to for instance Arizona and get people in the Latino community to understand what that means for their communities.

So, I think that he's laid out the programs. He's not fleshed it out enough because he's not been able to get out there. That's why I think you're going to see over the next several weeks some real enunciations of the programs that he is proposing for the people that live in these communities. So, I think that Joe Biden's going to set a tremendous tone. His speech yesterday reminded me of another speech in Philadelphia several years ago.

MR. CAPEHART: Yes. And, Congressman, we're running out of time. We've got six minutes, and I want to give you ample time to answer this very predictable question. Your early support of Vice President Biden helped him secure the path to the nomination, which I've already noted. But you've also said before that his selection of an African American woman--because he's already said that he's going to choose a woman--but you've gone on record as saying that Biden's selection of a black woman for VP was, quote, "not a must." So, I wonder, one, has that--has your view on that changed given where we are and what's happening in the country right now? And two, have you talked with Vice President Biden recently about his thinking in terms of a running mate?

REP. CLYBURN: Well, you're right about that. That's exactly what I said. But I also said, but it would be a plus. It is not a must, but it would be a plus. That's what I believed. I said that over and over again. I think that Joe Biden is going to give the kind of consideration to every woman that is out there that needs to be given: black, brown, and white. Michelle Lujan down in New Mexico is an outstanding woman. I understand her name has been put out there. In fact, I mentioned it before, and she's being vetted. I think that Kamala Harris is great. I think Stacey Abrams, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Val Demings, Karen Bass, Marcia Fudge, all these are outstanding women, and I think they will get their proper due.

But I think it would be a mistake for us to say what must happen when we have no idea what will show up in the polling, what will show up in the vetting. The only thing that's a must in this process at this time is to win. That's the must. It'll be a plus to have an African American woman. It will be a plus to have a Latino. And it will be a plus to have a woman. But just remember, it will not be the first time. Sarah Palin turned out not to be a good choice when the vetting took place. We had the same problem with Geraldine Ferraro. She was an outstanding woman. But when they did the vetting of her but didn't do proper vetting of her husband, and that turned out to be a problem. So, what I want us to do is let everybody be considered, do the vetting, do the polling, and then after all that's done, then let your heart and your head take a look. I think he calls it simpatico. One of the first things the voting public will see is whether or not the chemistry is there.

Take the whole presidency of Bill Clinton and the vice presidency of Al Gore. A lot of people said that was a big mistake, both of them from the same region of the country. They don't complement each other. But when they went before the public, they did complement each other. That's the kind of stuff that has to go into this. So, what seems obvious sometimes may not be so when the public looks at it.

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

REP. CLYBURN: So, a lot has to go into this choice. I don't want us to ever tell anybody what they must do. Let's tell them what they should do.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I mean, you did--I mean, well, I'm going to leave that for another time.

Let me ask you this--let me ask you this question. A lot of people are wondering when this announcement is going to be made. Some people make the argument that Vice President Biden should name his running mate as soon as possible so that the two can hit the ground running and take the fight to President Trump and Vice President Pence. Others say drag it out for as long as you can so as to not give the Trump campaign a target, extra time to go after that running mate. Vice President Biden, you're talking to him. What do you advise him to do in terms of not who he should select, but when he should make that selection known?

REP. CLYBURN: Well, one of the things I learned down here growing up in the South, those old adages I live by. Haste makes waste. I'm advising him not to be hasty. Let's take our time. Let's do the vetting. Let's do the polling. Now this vetting is more than just kind of looking to people's backgrounds. You've got to vet the choice with a few of the people that you respect around the country. That's part of this process, making sure you get somebody that will psych your base as well as the independent voters that are here. So, there's more to this vetting than just looking at people's bank accounts. So, I don't want us to be too hasty with this. Let's take our time and let's get it right.

MR. CAPEHART: Congressman, my last question to you, and in 30 seconds, what do you say to African American voters out there if Vice President Biden's running mate isn't an African American woman, what do you say to those black voters who would be really upset by that decision and might be contemplating either not voting or not doing the work that the party needs to get people out to vote?

REP. CLYBURN: I would say what I've always said, that we have to win this election. This is about electing a president that will be what this is country is all about. But this is also about getting rid of a president that is just anathema to all of our futures in this country. So, I might be disappointed in the choice, but I am certainly not going to disengage from this process. The issue at hand is much bigger than race. It is much bigger than gender. It is what this country is all about. I'm very hopeful that the choice will be somebody that all of us can rally around and be proud of, but that the country can rally around and be proud of as well.

MR. CAPEHART: House Majority Whip James Clyburn of the great state of South Carolina. Thank you very much for being here for this Washington Post live mobile event.

REP. CLYBURN: Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for tuning in for this important discussion.

This afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Eastern my colleague David Ignatius will speak with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva about its response to the global pandemic.

On Thursday, former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker will join national political reporter Robert Costa to continue the discussion about racial justice in America and offer his legislative plans for police reform. Head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and learn more about upcoming discussions. Again, I’m Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. See you soon.