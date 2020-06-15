And, Brad, I want to begin with the issue that America is still focused on, with great intensity, and that's the issue of racial justice and police brutality. There's a very specific question I want to start with. In recent days, a number of companies have announced that they no longer want to allow the use of facial recognition technology as broadly as they--as they have in the past. Amazon, yesterday, said that it doesn't want to share, at least for a year, that facial recognition technology with police and law enforcement. IBM made a similar statement earlier in the week.

You have been thinking and writing about this issue of facial recognition technology for a couple of years. I want to ask you today whether you, on behalf of Microsoft, want to do what some have called for and take a stand on this issue on behalf of Microsoft.

MR. SMITH: Well now, first of all, David, thank you. It's nice to be with you and always is good to be with you and to have this conversation. You know, we have been focused on this issue for two years, and we've been taking a principled stand and advocating not only for ourselves, but for the tech sector, and under the law, a principled stand for the country and for the world. As a result of the principles that we put in place, we do not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States today.

But I do think this is a moment in time that really calls on us to listen more, to learn more, and most importantly, to do more. You know, given that, you know, we've decided that we will not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology. We'll also put in place some additional review factors so that we're looking at other potential uses of this technology that go even beyond what we already have for other potential scenarios.

The number one point that I would really underscore is this: We need to use this moment to pursue a strong national law to govern facial recognition that is grounded in the protection of human rights. I think it's important to see what IBM has done. I think it is important to recognize what Amazon has done. It is obviously similar to what we are doing. But if all of the responsible companies in the country cede this market to those that are not prepared to take a stand, we won't necessarily serve the national interest or the lives of the black and African-American people of this nation well. We need Congress to act, not just tech companies alone. That is the only way that we will guarantee that we will protect the lives of people.

MR. IGNATIUS: And, Brad, I take it from what you just said that you will be working actively, lobbying, for such legislation in coming months, and I assume Microsoft, as an industry leader, trying to bring the industry with you in that lobbying effort for national legislation that oversees how these technologies are used by police.

MR. SMITH: That's right. We've been advocating for laws in the United States and indeed around the world, and I personally have carried this message to more than a dozen countries and have been asking governments to act. We've been working with other companies across the industry and with advocacy organizations, and civil liberties and human right groups as well.

We were encouraged earlier this year because Washington State became the first state in the country--it really became the first jurisdiction anywhere in the world--to pass a law that governs facial recognition technology specifically. And I think it was an important first step. It actually restricts, for example, how the police can use facial recognition technology.

And we recognize that there is a vibrant discussion and even debate about how far the law should go. There are some who would like to see the law go farther than it did in Washington State, and this is exactly the time to have this conversation. And I think, as is so often the case, as you I think have recognized, you know, the states are the laboratories of democracy in the United States, but this is a moment where we need national action. And if Congress can look at the Washington State law, discuss how to improve upon it, I think this is the right time to take that kind of step.

MR. IGNATIUS: And, Brad, I should ask you: You're a global company, and facial recognition technology is certainly a global technology. Arguably, Chinese companies are the leaders in this, for better or worse. What do you think about an international ban for Microsoft on the sale of these technologies to law enforcement organizations around the world, not simply in the United States?

MR. SMITH: Well, we already have put in place, you know, rules that govern our activities in this space. And, you know, people often ask us about China in particular, and we put in place over the past year, you know, technological gating rules to ensure that our facial recognition technology would not be used there. And, you know, we will certainly be prepared to look at where there may be other situations.

You know, the short story is we are committed to ensuring that this technology is not used in a way that would put people's human rights at risk. I think that's the long and short of it.

You know, we do recognize that there are other uses of facial recognition that we all probably use every day. You know, people use it to unlock their iPhone. They use it with a Windows laptop. There are organizations that we work with in other countries to identify, you know, missing family members, you know, people who might turn up in an emergency room and the like. You know. So, we've always tried to be thoughtful, and that does require that we be detailed.

But, you know, the short bottom line for us is to protect the human rights of people as this technology is evolving and as it's deployed.

MR. IGNATIUS: And before we leave this important subject, I want to ask a slightly broader question. One of the demands that protesters have been making over the last week is "defund the police." There are different descriptions of what that might mean, but one obvious issue that might be involved there is reducing funding for high technology applications that give police extraordinary surveillance powers. Again, this is something you've thought deeply about. Maybe you could just summarize your own view on defunding certain technology applications as we think about law enforcement in America.

MR. SMITH: It's a really important question, and I think, as is so often the case, these conversations start and then we have an opportunity to get into details. Yeah, I think it's important for us to remind ourselves that this is in fact the first year of the fifth century of institutionalized racism in the United States. And I think it's also important to remember that in 2014, 2015 and 2016 there were tragedies across the country that got a lot of attention and these have continued ever since. But we launched a criminal justice initiative and then have organized this and have put more funding behind it each year since the middle of the past decade.

And you know, from my perspective, David, I think the number one question for us as a technology company is: How can we use data and technology to better protect people's rights? And here I think that it's not just the use of digital technology by the police forces of the country, although that can be important; it's also by the civil rights and nonprofit groups.

And I think what we would really like to see is more effort put into data and transparency so that every community in this country--let's remember there's 18,000 police departments in the United States--so that every community in the country has access to information about how many complaints have been filed against police officers, what was the nature of those complaints, what was the response and, you know, what was the discipline, if any, what kinds or provisions are in place, including under local labor union contracts, that might make it easier or more difficult to hold police officers accountable when there is abuse.

So, I appreciate that there are areas where people would like to see more funding for social services; we applaud that. There are some areas where people think that the police should be spending less money. But technology is a fundamental tool here that in the right hands, meaning not just the civic authorities and the police departments, but the community organizations of this country, that can help create the foundation for the kinds of change that are needed. And I think that's where we've been doing things every year. I think you'll see us do more in the coming weeks, months and years because this needs to be a sustained, multi-year commitment. But I think that it's important to inject into this conversation what more we need and not just what less. These two pieces absolutely need to connect with each other.

MR. IGNATIUS: It's a powerful idea that the technology should be/can be a tool for racial justice and that that's part of the frontier ahead.

Let me ask you, Brad, to turn toward Microsoft itself. You and your CEO, Satya Nadella, have been encouraging a series of conversations within Microsoft and sharing experiences of African-Americans who work for Microsoft. Give us a sense of what those conversations have been and how you think your own company will be different going forward for what we've all experienced in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

MR. SMITH: Well, I think the first thing to recognize is I do believe that this is a different moment in time from other recent years. I think--I think you have to go back really six decades to find a similar moment in the United States. And just as that inspired a generation to take new steps to better protect the rights of the African-American and black community, we need new steps today.

Now for those of us inside the company, whether it's Microsoft or any other company, I think the first thing we need to recognize is we need to change ourselves, and that's part of the conversation that we've been having with our employees, that we've been learning. We have been taking steps, but we need to move farther, and we need to go faster. And that's going to mean not just, you know, bringing more people into Microsoft from the African-American and black community. It's going to mean investing more to ensure that people have access to the resources to succeed, to see the representation of this important community change at all levels at our company, including the most senior levels of Microsoft. I do believe that it's also the case, as Satya has said, that we don't want to stop there. We recognize the broader impact that we have in a variety of ways.

Certainly, one of the things that has been important that we've been hearing in recent days, but not just in recent days--I mean, this is a conversation we've been having for a number of years--is the vulnerability, the risks that blacks and African-Americans feel when they leave the office, when they leave their home, when they're out on a street. You know, the data show us clearly that you're more susceptible, you're more likely to be pulled over while driving, you're more likely to be arrested, based on the color of your skin. You know, this is something that I've actually been pursuing in recent years, meeting with the chiefs of police. You know. We didn't start this conversation a month ago, but we need to use this moment to do more. And we readily recognize that, and you're going to see us take more steps.

The key, I think, is to make sure that we're committed on a multi-year basis, that we use this moment to inspire ourselves to take sustained action and persist because, yeah, I think as you and I have talked with respect to other topics, you know, any time you can take an important step forward it's good day, but what we really need to do is put ourselves on an ongoing path, to take step after step after step.

MR. IGNATIUS: Well, let's--let's make a promise here at the Washington Post to invite you back a year from now and talk about what progress has been made. I think the idea of this being an ongoing, continuing conversation is absolutely right.

Let me turn, Brad, to the other great trauma the country and the world are living through, and that's the COVID-19 pandemic, and how we will return to work as it--as it begins to diminish. Again, I want to ask you to speak specifically about Microsoft. You're based in Washington State. Washington State, in the beginning of this pandemic, looked like the first big hot spot in America. It seemed like there was a cluster of cases. And somehow, though good public health management, Washington State was able to keep the number of cases and deaths down. Maybe you could talk about how Microsoft operated in that initial period of the pandemic and then what you're doing now as you think about bringing employees back.

MR. SMITH: It's a great question, and I do think that the business community, and the business community in partnership with our local, county and state government, was able to act quickly in early March to address the spread of COVID-19 in Washington State.

You know, it meant first grounding ourselves in data and the advice of public health authorities. Our view on this, as in so many other things, is that we should be science-led and data-driven. So, we sent people home. We're fortunate; we create the tools that people use to study or work from home. So of course, our employees were able to do that more easily than most.

I will say I think the other thing we coupled that with was a recognition that when we closed the more than hundred buildings that we have in the Puget Sound area, on our campuses, we suddenly had thousands of hourly workers who work for other companies on our campus, the people who serve the food in our cafeterias, who drive the cars and buses, who support the audio-visual needs, who no longer had work to do. And so, we coupled sending our employees home with a commitment that we would continue to ensure that all of the hourly workers are paid, and we've sustained that commitment each and every week. We thought it was important to recognize that people who are working on an hourly basis are far more likely to be living paycheck to paycheck.

So that was our two-pronged approach. Now we're, obviously like everybody else, in the guise of reopening, and reopening is actually much more complicated than sending people home.

I would say, broadly, our role as a company has been clear and it's been three-fold and it's been global. It has been, first, to use data and technology to address the public health needs of the world. You know, that includes the decisions that are being made about opening or closing economies. It includes the delivery of health care services. It includes data and technology that is advancing the quest for a vaccine and for therapeutic treatment.

The second part of this is all about sustaining the operations of the economy to the maximum extent possible. That has involved digital technology that we've all been using, like what we're using, you know, right here, but it's more than that. It's the whole host of technologies that enable organizations to continue to operate. As we look forward, it's really the technology that will be needed to generate an inclusive economic recovery, and that, in part, will involve providing access more broadly to digital skills to people across the country and around the world.

And finally, we've been focused on protecting privacy, on protecting cyber security. In many ways, these issues are even more important than they were before just because we're all relying on this technology more than we ever have before.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let me ask you just to think out loud a minute about the workplace of the future, both at Microsoft but for the country and even the world. Are we going to be living in something more like a hybrid workplace, where we do an awful lot more at a distance? We work from home more. We just don't go into the office as much. Microsoft has a suite of tools that you've been effectively sharing with all of us, that have helped us do our work. But, are we just going to be in a different workplace environment for the rest of our lives because of what we just lived through?

MR. SMITH: It is really a fascinating question, and I think it's one of the big questions of the moment. I think that we're going to see two phases. We're going to see an extended phase before there is the broad availability of a vaccine, and especially in that phase, I think we are going to see more people working from home, ordering goods, services, food from home. And eventually, you know, this pandemic will pass. And even after it passes, we will see some changes that will continue.

You know, one of the things that we've had the opportunity to do, David, is look back and ask ourselves: What did people in the United States in 1942 think that the post-war world would look like? You know, what can we learn from the predictions that they made? And, to me, there's three lessons that emerge.

First, developments that were taking place before the war, that accelerated, were likely to continue to move even faster because society had to marshal all of its resources to win that war in a way that's not dissimilar to society marshaling all of its forces to win a war against this virus. So, then it was aviation; today it is digital technology. So that was accelerating, and it's accelerating even faster, and I think we should assume that that's going to persist throughout this decade.

The second thing one, I think, can look at is where people changed, where government and institutions changed and worked in new ways, and ways that proved important and successful. You know, the 40s represented the shift away from isolationalism [sic] and the embrace of multilateralism, and that obviously continued when World War II ended. One of the things we've seen is governments use data in a much more sophisticated way to make these decisions. And I think we're going to see much more focus on data policies, open data policies, more sophisticated use of data, to drive decision-making.

I think those two things put together mean that we will have more remote access, more hybrid situations, but there's a third lesson that I found fascinating in really studying predictions made in World War II. Basically, the creators of technology that were vital in the early 1940s tended to be often overly optimistic about how their technology was going to be used forever, for everything. Aviation companies in 1945 predicted that there would be a helicopter in the garage of every American home by 1950. There was a leader at DuPont who predicted that by 1950 shoes would be made of plastic rather than leather because plastic had been so important in a number of articles that were being used, you know, in the war.

So I believe that digital technology will continue to spread and we will have more remote access, but I also believe that, you know, people matter, including people-to-people human contact, and it's not bad for us to sort of look with a bit of skepticism, or take with a grain of salt, any prediction that says, "Gee, we're no longer going to want to get together, we're no longer going to want to have offices again because we love this technology so much." I love this technology because I work at Microsoft, but I actually love people too, and I think that's the way most people are.

MR. IGNATIUS: In terms of technology predictions that didn't turn out, I'm personally still waiting for my personal rocket pack to strap to my back to travel across town. That hasn't happened. That hasn't happened, but let me ask you about--

MR. SMITH: I would like to let you go first, David. I'll watch how that works for you before I buy one.

[Laughter]

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let me ask you about another fundamental trend and how you think it's likely to play out. There were--there were signs before COVID-19 and the global shutdown--more than signs. Our President was elected basically on this idea of moving away from globalization, that globalization had not benefitted the country as a whole evenly or adequately, and so his cry was "America First."

There's a lot of discussion about whether we're going to enter a period now of deglobalization. And I want to ask you about that, and in particular, if I might, ask you about a company--a country you know well, and that's China, and whether you think we're going to be heading towards some at least partial decoupling of technology with China, where we say to Huawei, China's big supplier of telecommunications, 5G networking gear, "Sorry, but we're just not going to do business with you in the old way." What do you think is ahead in this area of globalization, in particular, in your business of technology?

MR. SMITH: Well, I do think nationalism has been a growing force, not just in the last few years but even before that, and it has certainly accelerated. And I think, to a certain degree, it is likely to remain a geopolitical factor throughout this decade. We see it in the United States in its relations with China. We see it in China and how it looks at some of its policies. We see an increasing focus on digital sovereignty in major countries in Europe, and there is a greater focus by many governments on how technology first and foremost can serve the needs of their own people. That's a fact of life, and you know, obviously everybody who works in the technology business needs to think about it.

I do think we're seeing some adjustment in supply chains. I think we're seeing this not just in the technology markets but in a number of other markets as well. And I think we should assume that supply chains will be readjusted to some degree over the next few years. I think that in many instances they'll be shorter supply chains and there will be some distribution/redistribution of where manufacturing takes place.

At the same time that we focus on that, I do think it's important to keep in mind that there are some critical problems for the world that we can solve only if we come together around the world. COVID-19, I think, is one example. This is a virus that does not recognize borders. If we think of what I continue to believe will remain one of the preeminent issues of the decade and the century, namely, carbon and climate. Now carbon, once emitted into the atmosphere, does not stay over the skies of a single country. It requires a global response, and I think it therefore requires a multilateral response. And just as multilateralism proved to be vital even throughout the Cold War, multilateralism will be indispensable in the years and decades ahead.

I think, in this century, multilateralism needs to take on an additional aspect, and that's what we call "multistakeholderism." If we're going to solve the great problems of the world, we need to do more than bring the governments of the world together. We need to bring together governments, in the unique leadership role they play, with civil society, with the nongovernmental organizations, with the companies that create technology, with the business community more broadly. We have different roles to play, but we all have a role that we need to play. And I don't think we should lose sight of that because, if we do, then we will likely fail in meeting the needs of the decade ahead, especially on paramount issues like climate change.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, I'm afraid we're nearing the end of our half-hour. I want to just close by noting that something that Brad Smith and I have talked about often in the past is Microsoft's effort to work with the United Nations, thinking about ways to have international codes of conduct for cyber security, against cybercrime, and also do something about the issue Brad just mentioned of climate change. We'll come back and have another conversation, Brad, I hope, about that.

But I want to just, on behalf of all of our viewers, thank you for a newsy, interesting discussion of these issues that we're all living through. So, thank you so much.

MR. SMITH: It is the Washington Post. So, thank you.

Thanks so much to everybody, especially to our guest, Brad Smith, for being with us today.