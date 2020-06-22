So, Senator Tillis, welcome to our discussion. It's great to have you with us. Maybe you could begin by just explaining what these burn pits were in Iraq and Afghanistan. What was put in them, and what are the health dangers?

AD

AD

SEN. TILLIS: Well first, David, I want to thank The Washington Post for helping us increase awareness on what we're talking about. I want to talk, and I hope that we get in the discussion, about some of the past exposures, like the toxic exposures down at Camp Lejeune, something I started working on back when I was in the Statehouse as Speaker.

But when I got up here and I saw the data it was very compelling, that we had a number of operators in the Middle East who, after they moved into an area, as they were securing the area, the standard operating procedure was to burn computers, disk drives, equipment before they left, to make sure it wasn't salvageable. And now we know that those various materials have toxic substances that we think are related to diseases that men and women in Afghanistan and throughout the Middle East could have been exposed to.

I wrote an op-ed with Senator Klobuchar, basically saying that this could be this generation's Agent Orange. We need to get ahead of it. We need to accelerate care options for people currently actively serving and those who are in veteran status. We want to get ahead of this. We don't want to have the years-long struggle to make the presumptions right so that they can get the health care they deserve.

AD

AD

MR. IGNATIUS: Senator, we'll talk in a minute about how we might get ahead of the problem, as you suggest. But first, give us a sense of the scope of this problem. How many American service men and women and contractors might have been exposed to what was in these burn pits, the toxic fumes and consequences?

SEN. TILLIS: We are really trying to get to the bottom of that, because I should have said early on that we think about burn pits but there are also other potential toxic exposures that could have just been where you were based, so not necessarily related to a specific operation. One of the things that I've suggested--I chair the Personnel Subcommittee on Senate Armed Services--I would like to make sure that the health record reflects the movement of a man or woman in uniform throughout the life of their active service, whether it was a burn pit incident, whether or not they were somewhere where dangerous materials were being transferred that they were in close proximity to. We need to capture that information now, even before they could exhibit any sort of health care consequences, and maybe even get to a point to where we can predict that they need care even before the man or woman in uniform even understands or has any symptoms.

That's the level of granularity that we need to get to. That's going to require us to go back and look at everybody--where they moved, our knowledge of where toxic substances could have potentially been, be, and make sure that that's all incorporated into their health chart going forward.

AD

AD

MR. IGNATIUS: So just to give our viewers some sense of the magnitude of this, some journalistic estimates have put the number of people who may have been exposed to toxic fumes or substances at these burn pits as high as 175,000. I don't know whether that figure is going to bear out but it suggests that this is a significant problem.

Senator, you said that you want to get ahead of this. Unlike other issues in the past like Agent Orange, where we spent years, really decades struggling to figure out compensation and liability issues, you want to do something right away about the health of these veterans. Maybe you could talk about your approach dealing with the burn pit health care problems.

SEN. TILLIS: I should also say this is very personal to me. My wife's uncle died from Agent Orange exposure. He was in combat in Vietnam. It took decades to get to the point to where we were providing proper care and support for veterans of the Vietnam War. We cannot afford to take decades. The technology, the science, the information we have access to is something that we should be able to get done very quickly.

AD

AD

We only got a lot of the presumptive illnesses for toxic substances at Camp Lejeune ultimately approved back in 2017. That is after I had spent about three years here in my tenure in the U.S. Senate trying to get done what Senator Burr and everyone else had been doing for years.

We have just got to get ahead of it. That's why we need an independent agency to really understand the nature of the exposures, and then they can give us guidance on the population that was actually affected. But this is something that we should be talking about getting done in this Congress or the next Congress with the right information and getting ahead of this. Because I actually believe if we do, we may be at a point to where the more acute conditions can be avoided by giving the presumption of care sooner.

And we also have to work with the VA and the DOD to understand, look, if we identify an exposure, we are not going to give you an unfunded mandate that you have to work within your current budget. That is part of the tug-and-pull that I've observed up here. Assume that with independent advice we identify where we are responsible for the health and safety of servicemembers and veterans, and then we--it's on us, Congress, to make sure you have the resources to provide the care. This should never be about money. This should be about providing care to servicemembers and veterans.

AD

AD

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Senator, one of the interesting, unusual things in Washington that sometimes seems kind of paralyzed by division is the broad coalition that you've got working to advance this idea of taking better care of veterans' health. The coalition, as I understand it, is known as the TEAM Coalition. Tell us a little bit about the groups you have brought together here.

SEN. TILLIS: Well, I think this is remarkable, and they have put down--they have laid down a bill that we think is a great baseline for getting bipartisan support.

The veteran service organizations work together a lot of times, but frequently they have things that are at odds with one another. To have 30 veteran service organizations come together with the TEAM Coalition is extraordinary. It is why I'm very, very optimistic that with that coalition we can get the support we need in the Senate, and I will defer to my House colleagues in the interview a little bit later. But I think we'll have strong support for it.

AD

AD

Again, it's going to be science based. It's going to be based on scientifically driven recommendations for presumptions of illnesses that could have been caused by these exposures, burn pits or other toxic exposures, and then we just fast track the provision of care.

MR. IGNATIUS: Senator, I think in the interest of our viewers if you just tell the backstory of your interest in this through Camp Lejeune in your state, and your concern about tainted water there that was causing serious health problems and trying to get to the bottom of that. Walk us through that.

SEN. TILLIS: Well, we got into the middle of--some of the internal experts at VA were taking a more conservative view about the presumptions. The presumptions basically are the trigger that provides care to those who were potentially exposed. And we just decided that we wanted to flip the presumption, and one of the ways that we did that is we went to the CDC and other expert advisors who said there's a scientific basis for assuming that they were in Lejeune for a period of time, they were likely exposed, and for that reason we should just assume that they should be provided care.

AD

AD

Same sort of construct needs to work here with burn pits or any toxic exposures, and it's also important to mention, particularly domestically or in foreign bases, that we have to include family members. You know, a part of what we focused on at Camp Lejeune is the exposure of family members and giving them the health care that they deserve.

So, when we cast that net and we try to find every incident that could have been a toxic exposure, it's not just burn pits in the Middle East or people who were forward deployed in combat situations. It's also chemical exposures here at home, like Camp Lejeune. That way we are going to cast a wider net and we are probably going to save a lot of lives in the process.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, one takeaway for me, Senator, is your phrase "the presumption of care." Let me just ask, the burn pit, the toxic exposure problem obviously affects the lungs in many cases, and we have now a pandemic that has terrible consequences for lung-compromised people. Do our veterans have special vulnerabilities to COVID-19 because of some of these exposures you're trying to track down?

AD

AD

SEN. TILLIS: Well, they could very well. Some of the reports that we've gotten have it manifest itself in terms of respiratory distress. That's clearly an at-risk indicator for COVID-19. There are a number of other things that just basically affect your immune responses, a number of things that we need to get down to. But there is no question in my mind that at least with some of the reports we've gotten out of burn pits, we have had a number of people report before oversight committees that their husband or wife came back with respiratory problems. That's a key risk factor in COVID-19. That's why we have to accelerate it.

You know, I have to--I hate to get down in the weeds but I think it's so important. Whether it's the exposure to toxic substances, whether it's the repeated exposure to low-level concussive events that have been linked to traumatic brain injury and PTS, these are the sorts of things that we need to get down right in the soldier's health record. I really want to get to a point to where we have the data to predict a risk before the soldier, the serviceman, or the veteran ever would even expect that they are at risk.

So, it's not only making sure, when you come to a VA facility or a DOD hospital that we have the presumption to provide you with care. I want to move it further up into the lifecycle and try to find accelerated ways to identify and intervene long before these complications ultimately affect a servicemember.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Senator, in the few minutes that we have left in our conversation I want to ask you about a couple of things that are in the news, where I'm sure people would like to know your views.

After the incident in Lafayette Park and the clearing of streets by law enforcement personnel, you said you thought it was time for cooling temperatures. Since then we have had a lot of senior members of the military establishment, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, speak out pretty forthrightly about a feeling that it was not appropriate for the military to have been involved in that, that it wasn't appropriate for General Milley to have been there in uniform.

I'm just curious what your own thoughts are, as somebody who cares deeply about the military, and whether you'd share General Milley's concern.

SEN. TILLIS: Well, I have a lot of respect for General Milley. The first time I met him was probably almost six years ago, when he was head of FORSCOM down at Fort Bragg. I think that he took an appropriate position when he went out there and said it was appropriate for him to be there.

Look, the men and women sign up to serve the United States, to defend against foreign enemies, and I think that we found ourselves in a situation where we came close to where it would be an inappropriate use of the military. I mean, the Insurrection Act is there for a reason. If you look at the history, it was appropriately used even against governors' objections, dating all the way back to Ulysses S. Grant.

But we have to use that judiciously, because it could make future people who would like to serve in the military wonder whether or not they want to, if they thought that the likelihood was high that they may actually be in a position, in a Washington D.C. or a Los Angeles or a Seattle.

So, I think that we always have to be judicious with that. We have a National Guard. They do a great job. The governors can call them up. The President can work with these governors. I think that's the most appropriate course, because I did not want to see the situation escalate. I wanted to see--I didn't want the yelling to drown out the legitimate grievances of those who want to come together, and figure out a better way for law enforcement to act responsibly. And I think you do that through dialogue, and it's, you know, talk about it now and then forget about it.

I seriously want a dialogue, and I am looking forward to Tim Scott's bill that is going to be put out tomorrow. If you think about South Carolina and Tim Scott, there couldn't be a better person leading the charge. They did something very differently when there was a mass shooting at a church and there was an officer-involved shooting. The governor and state leaders got together. They had dialogue, they had reconciliation, and they produced an extraordinary response.

So, I can't think of anyone else to put forth a proposal that I fully support. I am original co-sponsor. And I hope that we really do take these very, very difficult times and have something good come out of them.

MR. IGNATIUS: Senator, we have just a minute left but I really want to ask you. You mentioned Fort Bragg in your home state, and Fort Bragg is one of the U.S. military installations where there's been a call by many people for renaming, to take away the names of people who served the confederacy.

You said that you're not supporting that change. I just want to ask you to explain where you are now on that question, and if you think it shouldn't be--the name shouldn't be changed, why?

SEN. TILLIS: Well, I opposed the amendment that was offered by Senator Warren. Keep in mind that her first version of the amendment included removing gravesites or grave markers at Arlington National Cemetery. I'd just like to see a policy where it is forcing a discussion, where we talk about--where it would bring people together. But a mandate to simply--to rename every camp, every firing range, every plaque, every paraphernalia indiscriminately, without a dialogue doesn't seem like it's really--I don't think it's well structured. I think we ought to be getting people together, talk about history, get the communities actively involved, both on the base and in the communities that they are positioned. That, to me, seems like a structure that produces greater dialogue and a better outcome, that everybody, at either side of the issue, would be more likely to embrace and move on.

MR. IGNATIUS: Well, Senator, it's great to have a chance to talk with you about all of these issues affecting both veterans and our active duty military. Thanks for being with us today. We really appreciate it, and we'll look forward to talking to you in the future.

Ahead we're going to be talking with comedian--legendary comedian, I want to stay, Jon Stewart, who is also a veterans' advocate. But first, before we turn to Jon Stewart and a colleague from the Wounded Warrior Project, I want to ask you to look at a video that the Wounded Warrior Project, our sponsor for today's event, has prepared, which I think will show you some interesting things you may not know.

[Video plays]

MR. IGNATIUS: This is David Ignatius, a columnist with The Washington Post. I'm back with you again for the second segment of our three-part discussion of veterans' health issues. Here with me in this segment we have Derek Fronabarger, who is the Legislative Affairs Director--Government Affairs Director of the Wounded Warrior Project, which is sponsoring this program, and Jon Stewart, well-known, I said earlier, legendary host of The Daily Show, who is also very active in veterans' affairs and has come to see this as a key issue he wants to speak up about.

Jon, if I may I want to start with you. You were active in trying to help 9/11 first responders and the health issues they had after that tragedy, and in a similar way it seems you've decided to get involved in this issue. Tell us a little bit about why and why it motivates you to get into this.

MR. STEWART: So after--we worked with a gentleman named John Feal, the FealGood Foundation, for many years, to try and address the health issues post-9/11, where first responders and the community were having a lot of difficulties with their health, but they were having to advocate against the government, who was not believing that there was a connection between the toxic exposures that they had been faced on 9/11 and the health problems they were having now. And what we found is it's a very analogous situation to what veterans are facing today with their--not just the burn pit exposures but all kinds of toxic exposures.

So, what happened was John Feal and I were contacted by a woman named Rosie Torres from a group called Burn Pit 360. She had seen work that had been done during the Zadroga Act, and she had been running this organization for a decade. Her husband, Leroy, was deployed in Iraq. I believe he was in Balad. When he was downrange, he was next to a 10-acre burn pit.

And wouldn't you know it, when he came back, he is suffering from a tremendous amount of lung and pulmonary issues directly related to his burn pit exposures. He was a state trooper in Texas, I believe, and was unable to do some of the tasks that he needed to do as a state trooper because of the health conditions. So, they had him resign. He has been fighting for years now for benefits based on the exposures that he received to the burn pits in Iraq. The Texas Supreme Court just declined to even take up his case.

So, you've got thousands of veterans and their families, once again returning from war, facing a tremendous health crisis due to toxic exposures or traumatic brain injuries, and having to battle their own government to get those conditions recognized.

So we felt like what had been done with Zadroga was a really good template, and so what we did is, John and I reached out, with Rosie's help, to Senator Gillibrand's office and to Derek, and we put together that coalition of veterans, VSOs dating all the way back to Vietnam, to present day.

We all got together and met in Washington, and had been meeting on a continued basis, and had been planning on rolling out what we felt were appropriate legislative remedies to these situations. Obviously, COVID and everything else just has made it a lot more difficult. But I think what the TEAM is presenting now is a stopgap, and it will certainly help, and it will help save lives until we get, I think, what we need, which is presumption, and a change in the way that we go to war. If you can't take care of those that are injured and face health issues from war, if we are going to make them fight our wars and then come home and fight for their lives, that has to change. That's just a model that has to change.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, thanks for that powerful summary. Let me turn to Derek and ask Derek if he'd explain a little bit what Jon and Senator Tillis were talking about, about this presumption of care, and how you'd like to see that work in terms of legislation, and really, I guess, the whole mindset of how our approach to veterans' health care works.

MR. FRONABARGER: David, that's a great question and thank you for that. I think there's a misperception in the general public where if you're a veteran you automatically have VA health care, and that's actually not the case. There is actually a very complex formula and process to actually get into the hospital at VA once you get out of the military.

So, when you get out, generally what you have to do is you have to show that your injury or your illness or your disability was due to service, and that's not as easy as it sounds. If, for example, you're missing your left arm, you can show the doctor when you're going through that process, that's called the C&P process, which can take anywhere between 8 months to a year, that while you lost your left arm--here's the paperwork from the military, and it's hard for them to say that that didn't actually happen while you were deployed.

The difficulty with rare illnesses and toxic exposure is that you have an individual who was around a burn pit for two years, and they now have lung cancer, but while they're reviewing your file for the 8 months to a year that it takes to approve or deny you, they notice that you also smoked for two years. So now there's no way to really know, was it the smoking or was it the burn pit that caused the cancer?

And unfortunately, what we're seeing is a lot of individuals are being denied access to health care because the barrier of entry is to set up that C&P exam and be approved for you to actually get health care.

So, what we are actually really pushing for, and if we had to sum up our message in one blip it would be much to what Jon Stewart said. While we are looking at the compensation and disability exam process, we need to get health care to veterans to save their lives. That is a misperception that everybody can just go and get health care, and really, we're trying to be a little bit more proactive in saying you shouldn't have a barrier of entry to try and live longer. You really need to be able to have that health care benefit right off the bat, if needed.

MR. IGNATIUS: Derek, let me ask you the same question I asked Senator Tillis, that is of profound interest to vets around the country. Do vets who may have been exposed to these burn pits, other toxic exposures, do they have a special risk of COVID-19?

MR. FRONABARGER: So, I would say that, you know, scientifically we're not sure if you are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 if you were around a burn pit. But I would say it would be not a big step to say if you have deteriorated lung capacity and you are then infected by the COVID-19 virus, that there is the possibility you will have additional complications.

The TEAM Coalition did actually push forward a letter to the Senate Armed Services Committee to try and say if you're getting treatment for COVID-19 at a DOD base or a VA hospital, they really should ask whether or not you were around a burn pit. That does two things: It starts tracking the issue of whether or not you are at a higher risk for complications, but it also gets the doctor and the veteran thinking about other alternatives and other things that they might not have thought about if you were affected.

So definitely, you know, I would recommend if you're at a high risk for COVID-19 and you were around a burn pit, you should be proactive in letting your physician know that.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Jon, as much as we'd all like to pull you back into the days of The Daily Show, no way, but I do want to ask you a little bit about politics. We're living through an incredible period of disruption and maybe of change. We've got this global pandemic. We have the most intense discussion and sometimes controversy about racial justice issues that we've had in many decades.

What's your sense of things? Is this a period where you feel hopeful about the direction we're going? Is this a moment where you feel that Democrats who are trying to prepare for the November elections have clearly defined issues or need to do more definition?

MR. STEWART: Well, I'm always hopeful for the country because I've spent so much time with people like Derek and people like Rosie Torres and people like John Feal of the FealGood Foundation, who are the real advocates that are out there working on a day-to-day basis to improve the lives of veterans and first responders, and obviously for all the different issues and the different advocates, you know, and I think there will certainly be plenty of time to discuss that.

But I think what's difficult about the veterans' issue is that so few people in this country serve. It's such a small percentage of the population, and their issues are oftentimes purposefully hidden from the general population. We've gotten really, really good in this country at saying we support the military. And we put on the flag pin, and we thank them for their service, and we give them that 10 percent coupon for appetizers at Chili's.

But the truth is, structurally, we have not done enough to address the wounds of war that they come home with, whether they be brain injury, PTS, or these toxic exposures. The system is set up to deny them the benefit.

A great example, you know, when we're talking about burn pits, one of the great delay methods is to say, "Well, we don't have the science yet." When are you going to have the science? "Well, we've got to study it for 20 to 25 years." Well, by then a lot of these people will have died, and their families will have been left without a provider, without a caregiver, without a husband, without a wife, without a son, without a mother, without a father.

So, we don't--they don't have the time for that, and that's a delaying method anyway. For instance, what did they use in the burn pits to get rid of all these materials? They used jet fuel. Well, at the World Trade Center, what burned those materials? Jet fuel.

We have 20 years of science on what these toxic exposures did to the lungs and organs of the first responders and construction workers and survivors down at Ground Zero. The science is there. We deny them their benefits because of cost. And if we've got the money to go to war, we have to make sure we have the money to take care of people when they come home from war.

MR. IGNATIUS: Jon, before we leave this part of the segment I just want to note, you've got a new movie coming out, The Irresistible, and you've got an interesting interview coming up in a competing publication, The New York Times, in their magazine, coming up in a week. And in that interview, you say something really quite interesting, which is that we should be careful about blaming the police separate from the rest of society. You talk at one point about how the police act as a kind of border police between the separate parts of our country.

Say a little more about that before we just end this segment, if you would.

MR. STEWART: Yeah. I mean, I appreciate that. It's an awfully complicated issue and I don't necessarily feel like--comfortable with this as a forum to address it. Perhaps we'll have a chance to talk about it again at another moment. And I certainly do appreciate The Washington Post and you giving us a forum to try and address these veterans' issues.

So, I'm going to demur on that, but I do hope that we have an opportunity in the proper way to really address it in a more in-depth manner.

The only thing I'll say is, and Derek, I think, will agree. Derek's done an amazing job at bringing together this incredible coalition. I mean, David, we're talking about veterans from the Vietnam era talking about the struggle that they faced with Agent Orange exposures, and still having thousands and thousands of claims going in, and maybe 70 to 80 percent of them being denied. This is still Agent Orange. And then you're talking about Gulf War Syndrome, and then you're talking about K2 and Lejeune.

You know, for my mind, I would like to see, you know, the people that profit off of war have to kick in for the people that suffer from the effects of it. And I know this is probably controversial, but I believe that in the way that oil and gas companies have to kick in a 10 percent contingency on spills, I think war profiteers should kick in a 10 percent contingency plan so that Derek and the VSOs and the front-line workers and veterans don't have to always come hat in hand, begging for money, because their brothers and sisters are still dying from the things that they saw and faced in downrange war zones.

Are you with me, Derek?

MR. IGNATIUS: As we say in my business, I think that's the lead.

I want to thank you for joining us, and Derek. We're going to be back with a third segment in which we'll have Congressman Ruiz, who is a leader in the House of Representatives' discussion of veterans' affairs, and a reporter who has broken some important stories about toxic exposure that probably are unfamiliar to our viewers.

But first we will have another video that we want to present, to give you a little bit of background, before we move into the third segment.

Thanks again to Jon Stewart and Derek Fronabarger.

MR. STEWART: Thanks for having us.

MR. FRONABARGER: Thank you.

[Video plays]

MR. IGNATIUS: David Ignatius, back for the third segment of our special program on veterans' health affairs. The documentary that you just saw is part of a project by McClatchy news for an investigative series they've done called "Stricken," and the lead reporter for that project is Tara Copp, who is going to join us now. She's going to be joined as well by Congressman Raul Ruiz, who is a congressman from California, prominent spokesman on veterans' issues, and is also a medical doctor and is co-chair of the Congressional Burn Pits Caucus, which is going to focus on the issue that we've been discussing over the last half hour.

Tara, let me ask you to begin by taking us into that extraordinary landscape we saw in the little bit of video. What is that place, and what's the nature of the hazard that American special operations forces and others got exposed to?

MS. COPP: Sure. Thank you so much for having us on and for being able to show McClatchy's important work on this issue. So it's actually perfect that we follow Jon Stewart, who has been such a champion of the men and women who responded to the base at the World Trade Center, because the men and women who were then sent to go find the people who launched that attack were initially sent to a base called Karshi-Khanabad in Uzbekistan. That base, a former Soviet and Uzbek base, was selected because it was just about a hundred miles north of where al-Qaida and Taliban were residing, and they could launch airstrikes there.

But the base was a toxic mess. There was radiation. There were chemical weapons from its previous use. When soldiers walked on the ground, they would actually see a black goo rise up from underneath their boots. And there were pools, there were retaining polls around the base that they glowed different colors, so the soldiers actually called them the "Skittles ponds."

Now, what they didn't know was just how dangerous this base was. But the Pentagon did, and it knew very early. We obtained documentation that the Pentagon knew as early as October 2001 that the base had been a storage for chemical weapons, that there was potentially enriched uranium at the site. They knew that when you dug into the soil, that black goo was basically an underground pool of solvents and fuels and everything that had just been dumped onto this ground for the last several decades. And that's where these soldiers lived from 2001 to 2005.

MR. IGNATIUS: And, Tara, have the soldiers experienced significant health problems as a result of that appalling exposure that you just described?

MS. COPP: They have. Not only did when they first came home, nobody knew what K2 was. And even today, when these veterans tell their VA caregivers I served as Karshi-Khanabad, they often get a blank stare. So initially, when these veterans started coming home--and one of the very earliest deaths happened just two years after they first were sent there in 2001--and they would go and they would ask for help, and they would be denied because either nobody knew about what was happening at this base, or just how bad the contamination was, and there were no records.

So, they had to start taking care of their own, and that's where we started to meet some of these servicemembers. They formed a Facebook group. You know, slowly but surely, they found other veterans who had served there, and they vetted them. And as this has gotten more attention, more than 4,000 veterans have now joined this Facebook group. About 1,400 have filled out a survey saying whether or not they've experienced any sort of illness there. And more than 450 have reported some form of cancer.

MR. IGNATIUS: Powerful reporting. Good for McClatchy for pressing it.

I want to now ask Congressman Ruiz to join our conversation. Congressman, you have been a strong proponent of doing something to take care of the victims of burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. I understand that your commitment on this issue stems in part from the experience of one of your own constituents, Jennifer Kepner, who herself was exposed to burn pits. Maybe you could just tell us that story as a way of helping us to see this in more immediate and personal terms.

REP. RUIZ: Thank you, David. And I first want to thank the Washington Post, Jon Stewart as well, Derek, Wounded Warrior Project. And it is great to see Senator Tillis join TEAM. We've been working with VSOs for years on this issue, and we are looking forward to move the ball forward with him in a bipartisan way. And it's great to share the segment with Tara and her excellent reporting.

Jennifer Kepner had with me one of the most impactful kitchen table conversations that I've had as a congressman. I'm a physician, so I've dealt with life and death situation at the bedside. But Jennifer Kepner was telling me her experience of difficulties in getting care. She was a 39-year-old mother of two, married, who served in Balad Air Force in Iraq, was exposed to the fumes of these toxic burn pits, and then developed pancreatic cancer. She had no other high-risk factors. The physicians did a very thorough genetic study, a very thorough history of all of her exposures, and concluded that the most probable cause of her pancreatic cancer was exposure to these fumes and these toxic burn pits.

So, months afterwards, after that conversation, she died. But her last words--and I was there at her deathbed with her family, crying and being part of helping them mourn through their difficult loss--and her last two wishes were, one, please help other veterans get the care and benefits that they need so they didn't experience what she experienced; and two, was to help her family, because she was leaving behind a widow, and he was going to have to take care of the children. And so therefore we worked very hard to get benefits for her widow and also have been leading the charge in the House of Representatives to really bring attention and actual change with the issue of burn pits and to help our veterans get the care and the benefits that they need.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Congressman, let me just ask the point that comes through to me from each of the conversations we've had so far. The Pentagon seems to have been slow to realize the seriousness of this problem. Is that your view? And what do you think the Pentagon needs to do to really get serious about these issues now?

REP. RUIZ: Absolutely. Very slow in realizing this. You know, the VA keeps saying they need more proof in their scientific studies. Well, the best study is a longitudinal prospective cohort study that could take 20-30 years. And as Jon Stewart said, our veterans are going to die before they even finish that study from pancreatic cancers, autoimmune diseases, and very severe pulmonary illnesses. As an emergency physician and public health expert, we know that if you have a high enough suspicion of an agent that causes a severe enough consequence, then you need to act on that suspicion now. And so, we know through various studies that Jon Stewart mentioned and others that there are carcinogens in the fumes of these toxic burn pit exposures. There are biopsies of veterans from their lungs demonstrating these heavy metals. You have carcinogens in the dust and in the samples. So, we know that there's a high enough suspicion of the association, and we have countless veterans who are dying from cancers, autoimmune disease, and severe lung diseases.

So, we need to do a four-pronged public health approach to this issue. One is, we have to end the use of burn pits. I've successfully added amendments to appropriations that require the DOD to have an implementation of a phaseout plan to end the use of burn pits.

Second thing we need to do is we need to educate the doctors and the veterans about the subtle changes in health due to the different illnesses caused by their exposure to burn pits, so that they don't wait till it's too late before they get the care that they need.

Third is we need to have the VA provide the care and the benefits for the veterans and their families so that they can actually get the care.

And then fourth, we need to do more research to fully understand the array of pathological consequences and diseases of being exposed to burn pits. And that's what we're working on right now. I have a bill, the Veterans' Right to Breathe Act, which would make nine pulmonary illnesses a presumption of exposure to these, to the burn pits, so that they can get the care and their families can be the benefits they need. I also have the Jennifer Kepner HOPE Act, which would open up the VA for low-cost care for anybody who needs a diagnostic work of whether it's for cancer, autoimmune diseases, pulmonary illnesses, who have been exposed to burn pits.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Tara, in the minute or so we have left, I want to ask you to talk for a moment about another piece of important reporting that you're working on about the possibility that military pilots may have increased cancer risk because of exposure that they may have in the cockpit. Tell us a little bit about that and what's being done to try to make that a veterans' health issue like the ones that we've been talking about.

MS. COPP: Sure. But before that, I would just like to add that right now the men and women who serve at K2 cannot register on the VA's burn pit registry. K2 in Uzbekistan does not exist as a location where they're eligible to register, and so basically, they're invisible. So, if you want to be able to count how the burn pits have affected them too, they need to be able to be added to that registry.

The pilots, you know, we've talked over this seminar about the wide range of toxic exposures that can make someone sick, whether it's PFAS, or the stuff that they saw at K2. And for pilots, they think it's possibly the radars and the different types of radiation that they were exposed to that was emitted from these radars during thousands of flight hours. But we've been able to break several stories about the number of pilots who've been diagnosed with cancer. The Air Force is now looking at a groundbreaking study to finally study all aviators going back to 1970 to see if they have a higher rate and maybe were diagnosed at a younger age for some of these different types of cancers. And our reporting has led to Representative Elaine Luria introducing a bill to have all of the services start to look at their aviators and see whether or not there is some tie, what has caused the number of cancers that these pilots are now seeing.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, powerful reporting again. I want to thank Congressman Ruiz, Tara Copp, and all of the guests on today's discussion of veterans' health issues for joining us and talking about issues that are important, about which we know too little. Thanks to all of you.

We'll be back at Washington Post Live on Thursday with a discussion with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. And on Friday our discussion of race in America continues with Lonnie Bunch, who is the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. We hope you'll join us for that discussion, which should be powerful. You can come join us at Washington Post Live often for the series of conversations. Thank you for being with us today.