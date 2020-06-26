Today I'm joined by three guests who are working to support frontline workers. Allow me to introduce them. First, we have Arianna Huffington, the founder and CEO of Thrive Global; Michelle Williams, Dean of the faculty at the Harvard Public School of Health; and Natalie Tran, the Executive Director of the CAA Foundation. They've all come together for an initiative called First Responders First, and today we're going to learn more about it.

AD

AD

Welcome. Thank you all for being here.

MS. HUFFINGTON: Thank you.

MR. SCOTT: So, Natalie, Natalie, let's start with you. Can you please tell me a bit more about the First Responders First initiative that you all have been working on?

MS. TRAN: Absolutely. It would be my pleasure. So, we actually got started in mid-March. CAA is a sports entertainment, media and talent agency. We've had a long friendship with Arianna. So, when she called us in mid-March with the opportunity to collaborate with her and Dean Michelle Williams, we jumped at the chance. So, we're so grateful for that call.

And so, what First Responders First is, is an opportunity for us to respond and support our frontline healthcare workers and provide them with physical and psychological resources that they desperately need.

AD

You know, Dean Michelle always refers to this work as an opportunity to re-envision and create the new public health model. What we're doing at First Responders First is really looking at the needs from a whole human approach. What we mean by that is, when we think about of what our frontline health workers need, absolutely, yes, it's PPE and supplies, but it's also making sure that they have delicious and nourishing food to eat, a safe and clean place to sleep at night without fear of infecting their loved ones, a place for their children to go while they're at work, and of course, mental health resources that they need.

AD

MR. SCOTT: Awesome. And, Arianna, you co-wrote an op-ed about this particular topic called "This Epidemic of Mental Stress or Trauma: The Lesser Known Public Health Crisis." Why did you feel the need to draw attention to this issue?

MS. HUFFINGTON: Well, we actually wrote this piece together with Dean Williams because she is passionate in her public health work about identifying the hidden mental health crisis that we created First Responders First to address when it comes to frontline healthcare workers and other essential workers as we've grown and as we have been able to support others. But at the heart of it is actually to make it okay to identify mental health problems, to make it okay to say that all they had to do, the frontline healthcare workers, is affecting not just the physical safety--everybody was talking about that--but the levels of depression, anxiety, burnout, and exhaustion. And so, as Natalie said, as well as helping bring the other resources needed, we brought together micro steps that the Harvard School of Public Health and Thrive have pulled together to help frontline healthcare workers every day.

AD

And, Gene, the key thing here is the micro steps. Taking 60 seconds to breathe consciously, to focus on your deep inhales and exhales, or taking 60 seconds to remember what you are grateful for even in the middle of the chaos, can open neural pathways in your brain that can help counteract the depression, anxiety, and fear. So that's really part of what we are very, very committed to changing, the perception that addressing mental health is something overwhelming, when in fact we can address it with small daily steps once we become aware of it and once we are ready to acknowledge it.

AD

MR. SCOTT: Awesome, awesome.

And, Dean Williams, you obviously work with physicians who tend to refrain from showing weakness and other signs of vulnerability. How can these individuals better care for themselves so that they can do a better job of caring for America?

AD

MS. WILLIAMS: Yeah, thank you, Gene. And I'm so delighted to be here.

You know, it's interesting because people who go into healthcare, go into healthcare because they want to serve others. And in the process of their training, there is a tendency to muscle your way through stress and strain and the physicality of the job, and there are very little opportunities for educating frontline health workers about the need to prioritize their self-care. And so, it's really important that we get the message across that self-care saves lives.

AD

And when this pandemic started to unfold, it was pretty clear that our frontline health workers were going to be challenged in ways they had not been challenged before. Prior to COVID, they were already facing high rates of burnout. And so it was really incumbent on us to help frontline health workers recognize the very fundamental aspects of what it's going to take for them to be able to build the resilience to continue to do the thing that they have trained all their lives to do, and that is care for others. And to care for others, they have to, as you heard Arianna say, be aware of their own well-being, their physical health as well as their mental health. And so, we worked together to create and to make available these micro steps, these small, snackable, easy-to-implement changes in their lives, even while they were being stressed physically in this work of responding to the pandemic. So, pause, take a breath, reflect every time you're working between patients.

AD

Think about the importance of sleep. It was one of the reasons we designed the whole human approach to providing support for frontline workers. They needed to be able to rest, refuel, recharge, be mindful about their mental health and well-being so that they could do the one thing that they are trained to do and want to do, and that is serve others.

MR. SCOTT: Dean Williams, I think most of the time when we think of frontline workers, we just think of doctors and nurses. But we know that there are more individuals involved in the process than just in those two industries. Can you talk a bit more about some of the mental health challenges that individuals working in maybe lower-paid jobs or less visible spaces may face?

AD

MS. WILLIAMS: Thank you for that question. You know, one of the things the pandemic amplified for all of us is that we are so dependent on each other. The interdependencies are pretty remarkable. And we've all watched as we've struggled to define who are essential workers. You know, in our view, the whole human capital that is involved in our food security--people who harvest our food, people who package, prepare our foods, deliver our foods, were important essential workers in the time of this pandemic.

AD

We also recognize that people will initially tend to approach frontline health workers as EMT workers, physicians and nurses. But there's a whole cadre of other individuals who contribute to the human capital of protecting our public health, and these include the sanitation crews, the workers, the people who work in our cafeterias. Social workers are critically important. And we've actually seen social workers and psychologists come forward to support our frontline health workers as they have been struggling with a massive amount of physical work but also the loss and the volume of very severe cases. So, in the context of thinking about caregiving and essential workers, it is a large group of individuals who support the healthy, safety, and wellness of all of us.

MR. SCOTT: Arianna, there's been a lot of focus about the symptoms that individuals may have and they need to pay attention to, to determine whether or not they have been exposed to COVID. But can you talk a bit about some of the symptoms frontline workers need to recognize that will give some type of indication that they aren't as mentally healthy as they need to be to respond to patients?

AD

MS. HUFFINGTON: Eugene, that is such a great question. And it's not just about being in a mental state to respond to patients. It's also about their own health and immunity. And that's why we started this piece that we wrote together with Dean Williams saying that in the same way that on the airplanes they tell us to put our own oxygen mask on first before helping others, frontline health workers need to keep that in mind.

AD

In terms of science, you know, the first sign is the sign that is true for all of us, Eugene, which is are we feeling exhausted, depleted, burnt out with no energy? Because that's kind of the beginning of realizing that we are going to have much less resilience to be able to deal with the challenges that are in front of us. And you may not be able to go and have a full night's sleep, but having like a 20-minute nap instead of, say, scrolling through your social media, can be game-changing.

Hydration. When people are dehydrated, it can have a big impact. And also, just beginning to recognize the signs in others as well as in ourselves creates a community where we are truly supporting each other at the same time that we are putting--they are putting their lives at risk to help us.

AD

And we have a lot of that information, a lot of those micro steps, a lot of great content that both the Harvard School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and Johnson & Johnson that's a corporate sponsor can help us--have helped us curate among resources that frontline workers can use. And anybody can go to thriveglobal.com/firstrespondersfirst and find all that there, including really moving stories and videos from first responders.

AD

MR. SCOTT: And, Natalie, when it comes to responding to the health needs of first responders, I'm not sure that most people would go first to the CAA Foundation, but this is clearly a topic, an issue that your community holds dear. Can you tell us a bit about what a Hollywood agency is doing or can do to respond to this crisis?

MS. TRAN: Absolutely. Thank you for that. The CAA Foundation activates the power and reach of the entertainment media and sports industries to create systemic social change for a more equitable, sustainable, and optimistic future. As I mentioned, we're the philanthropic arm of CAA, and we really sit at the epicenter of both entertainment, pop culture, and philanthropy. So, it was a really interesting opportunity for us to galvanize the entertainment and sports and brand world around this. And we've just been so blown away by the response and the creativity and the innovation behind some of our partners. Our first sort of brand partner was Modelo. We're so grateful for them. And within days of launch, we got this email from Dutch Bros Coffee, whom we had not previously had a relationship with, and they were so generous and reached out and very quickly became--and still remain--our largest corporate sponsor and donor.

AD

And after Dutch Bros, we've seen so many other brands come on board. Our social impact team at CAA has just been incredible in reaching out to our brand network. J. Jill has been offering vouchers for frontline healthcare workers. Modelo launched a CincUp campaign for Cinco De Mayo to support and cheer our frontline healthcare workers. We've had our friends at Mattel, last month they launched a hashtag #ThankYouHeroes collection. And like Dean Michelle Williams said, heroes come in all shapes and sizes. They're not just doctors. So, they launched a special edition figurine that featured delivery drivers and nurses and doctors and EMTs, and you could purchase them and portions of those figurines went to supporting First Responders First. It's been amazing. Viacom, CBS and Trevor Noah have created beautiful content. Trevor's done an incredible job of featuring First Responders First and the ThankYouHeroes collection on his show.

We've had great support from entertainment. Olivia Wilde created this beautiful PSA featuring some of television's favorite doctors saluting real doctors. I encourage everyone to see it. Carmelo Anthony interviewed Dean Michelle for his YouTube channel in an incredible interview. And we've had so much other support from celebrities such as David Boreanaz and Shonda Rhimes all really coming in, coming in with their superpowers, using their platforms to really raise this awareness and this platform of First Responders First.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome.

MS. HUFFINGTON: Eugene, it's actually been a great model of, you know, bringing together the incredible depth and credibility of Dean Williams and the Harvard School of Public Health through the behavior change knowledge of Thrive Global and the huge cultural reach of CAA to have a big impact quickly, because, you know, we didn't have months to prepare and build. We really had to launch and be ready from day one. And the response, as Natalie said, was amazing. Truly, I don't think any of us will ever forget the day we got a $2 million check from Dutch Brothers Coffee. And that's kind of what enabled us to have a real impact. And we are going to be around. We're not going anywhere--not just because the coronavirus doesn't seem to want to go anywhere right away, but also because this really goes beyond doctors and nurses to address the mental health needs of all essential workers.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome, awesome. Dean Williams, it's been great about hearing all of the industry supporting first responders. But there's been some thought that the healthcare industry has not done the best job of supporting first responders. I think of Lorna Breen, the New York City doctor who after repeatedly going to shifts, working hard with patients who were affected by coronavirus, ended up being so stressed out and so hurt by the situation that she took her own life. And some argue that there wasn't a safety net for her. Maybe the healthcare system had betrayed her despite her giving so much of her life to it. What's your response to that? Do you think the healthcare system is unprepared to deal with this onslaught of mental issues?

MS. WILLIAMS: Well, you know, thank you, Gene, for that question, and it's a really important one. And I think COVID has allowed us to see just how urgent and critically important this, the mental health and wellness of healthcare providers are. You know, as I indicated earlier, the mental healthcare of workforce was already under a lot of strain and stress prior to COVID. There was a high proportion of concern and a high burden of burnout already being experienced by the frontline healthcare workers, physicians and nurses. And there have been, you know, a lot of studies done. In April of 2019, you know, I worked with the Massachusetts Medical Society on a large conference where we spent the entire third of the two-day meeting talking about physician and nurse burnout. So, when COVID came along, it was pretty clear that an already stressed workforce was going to be even more stressed. And the key here is to appreciate the physical needs of the workforce needing PPEs, but also appreciating that they were going to have a great deal of stress, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress-like symptoms. It is not a culture, a workforce where reporting or acting on one's own physical and mental health needs is encouraged. In fact, some of the policies and the way the licensing network is designed discourages healthcare providers from seeking mental healthcare.

Stigma is a large problem. It's a very important problem nationally, but particularly in the workforce of nurses and physicians. And so, it's really important that we continue to raise awareness, do everything we can to reduce stigma, and encourage and support healthcare providers who are suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD-like symptoms to seek help. And the first step is to recognize that one is not sleeping well, one is physically fatigued, and to ask for help, to talk to someone, and then to go and try to receive help.

The good news is that programs like ours, programs like the David Lynch Foundation provide a great deal of support via telehealth using digital health platforms or talk therapy to help first responders. So, I think there are signs of improvement. But, yes, the healthcare sector can do a lot more to encourage health providers to seek help to reduce the barriers to accessing that healthcare, and then also supporting their making the necessary steps of taking care of themselves with the micro steps and other forms of self-care for mental health and well-being.

MR. SCOTT: You know, Arianna, one of the ways we raise awareness is by depending on the media and journalists to tell these stories. On any given week, I'm actually talking to doctors and nurses and other people on the ground responding to this crisis, but there are limits. I'm not allowed to go into the COVID wings of hospitals and I can't see up close what doctors and other first responders are responding to.

So, how can the media do a better job of learning about this issue and educating the public on these concerns?

MS. HUFFINGTON: Well, Eugene, the media can also be a platform for these first responders to tell their own stories. That's what we've done on ThriveGlobal.com.

You know, now, everybody can use their iPhone and do a video or write a piece. And I think that's also so important because a part of what Dean Williams was saying about eliminating the stigma starts with people acknowledging what they're going through. And then, we can help people with these micro steps, not just address the pressure and anxiety once they have manifested themselves, but also identify stress triggers.

As Dean Williams said, not being able to sleep, being perpetually distracted and fatigued. So, we can address them with these micro steps before they become full-blown depression and anxiety.

And you know, one of--favorite micro steps in terms of micro steps being adopted and we hear from people the impact it had, is determining a social media and news cutoff time. I'm sorry, Eugene. There is a time when you need to stop consuming coronavirus news on The Washington Post or anywhere else, because we hear from so many people it's much harder for them to fall asleep and not have a disturbed sleep, which means they'll wake up exhausted.

But the bottom line here is that what frontline health workers are going through is really a reflection of our whole culture. You know, we have a culture fueled by burnout. And we have come to believe that to be high achievers and get stuff done we need to be always on. So, we need to change the whole culture. And they're, in a way, paying a heavy, heavy price because they're there protecting us and our health.

And also, of course, we see an uptick in medical errors. When you are making life-and-death decisions, it affects you but it also affects everyone you touch.

MR. SCOTT: Absolutely. That's such an important point.

And Natalie, as Arianna was mentioning, this is something that goes beyond first responders. This is something--this crisis and the mental health issues related to it, connected to it, that are affecting us all. Can you talk about how this is changing so many of our lives, even beyond first responders, in terms of how we respond to public health crises?

MS. TRAN: Sure. I think that, you know, to your point, not only is this affecting our frontline health care workers; we're seeing that first hand. This is affecting everyone across the board. Everyone is now sitting in front of their computer 16 hours-plus a day. There is no break. There is no break in between your meetings, there's no driving time or travel time in between your lunches and your next meetings. We're sort of just rolling right into the other.

So, it's going to be an issue and I think a lot of people are already sort of seeing the mental health effects. And so, what Arianna and Dean Michelle is saying is absolutely right: This is affecting all of us. So, we all need to take their advice, follow these micro steps, you know, go to ThriveGlobal.com/FirstResponders, access this content. Because like Arianna said, we're going to be in this for a while. So, we really all do need to do what we can to help take care of each other.

MR. SCOTT: I've got a few audience questions I want to get to, and I want to start with you, Dean Williams.

One is from Kathryn Donaldson from Washington, D.C. She asks, "How can I be supportive of a family member who is a doctor on the frontlines who does not want to talk about their experiences?"

MS. WILLIAMS: Oh, that's a really important question. You know, during this pandemic, one of the things that we recognized was family members are also at risk of suffering from the--indirectly from the stress and the strain of their loved ones working in health care.

You know, I think here it would be first important to recognize, as a family member of a frontline responder, that they are under a massive amount of physical as well as emotional and mental stress. They're seeing more severe cases; they're seeing a high volume of work; and they're being challenged professionally in ways that they've never been challenged before. So, recognizing the stress and the strain that they're under is a first step.

Second is to give them some room and to--don't give up on trying to get them to talk because, as you heard earlier, talking, reflecting is one of the small micro steps that one can take to start to build even on your own self-awareness.

So, I would say be patient, be understanding. The question itself raises a level of awareness which I think is going to be critically important.

And then, also recognize that part of the worry and strain that a health care provider has in this crisis is that they're worried about bringing home the virus to their own family members. And so, everything that you can do to make your home a safe space that your loved one who is working in the workforce can put their clothes that they use at work away from the family would be an important hygienic step to break the spread of this virus, as well.

MR. SCOTT: And lastly, Dean Williams, I'd be remiss if I did not talk about the racial injustice and issues of inequality related to this pandemic. We are seeing black American communities, as well as Latino and Native American communities disproportionately affected and harmed when compared to white communities. And this has been a new issue, health care disparities, for many people who just have not been paying attention to this topic for a while.

Can you give us just an idea of why these disparities exist?

MS. WILLIAMS: No, thank you, Eugene, for this question, and this is a really important one, because this pandemic has really amplified the underlying persistent and pervasive inequity that has existed in our country from its founding.

And so, we have seen low-income workers, black and brown workers, not able to social distance the way others can, because they are essential workers and they were not well protected in the workforce.

We've seen African-Americans have a higher mortality rate than others, in large part because of their intense exposure, but also the limitations on testing. Testing in black and brown communities were not implemented early on, and it was only late, after the community spread had really expanded, that communities of color started to have testing centers installed in their communities.

The structural inequality that is a function of racism in our country has allowed for inadequate housing, inadequate nutrition, and inadequate wages that all fuel the social determinants of health: where we live, where we work, how we work, what we do for work, what we eat is all--determinants of health. And if these are dispar--if there are disparities in these health--relevant determinants of our health, then we're going to see them in pre-COVID and we have seen them post-COVID.

The mortality rates that we see that are high among Hispanics and blacks is, in large part, a reflection of the burden of chronic disease that existed in this population: hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory disorders. And these coexisting morbidities, as we understand now, really elevate the risk of mortality as a result of COVID.

And so, racism, as we've seen, is a public health crisis, and we're actually undergoing what one would call a triple pandemic; that is, the pandemic of COVID-19; the pandemic of the economic devastation that we're all experiencing; and the pandemic of systemic racism that drives inequality, that drives the health disparities that we see before COVID, and now during COVID.

MR. SCOTT: So, so many important points. I have so many more questions but not a lot of time left, and I just really wanted to thank you three, Arianna, Dean Williams, Natalie for joining us here at Washington Post Live.

And definitely want to thank our viewers and hope you all stay tuned. We have a full slate of programming for you next week, including interviews with Stacey Abrams, Christy Turlington, and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood from Illinois.

You can head over to the WashingtonPostLive.com for all of those details, and please do not forget to follow The Fix, where you can find more of my stories about identity politics in this current moment.

I'm Eugene Scott. Thank you for watching.