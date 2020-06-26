Can you tell us why a community college, why now, and how this fits with your broader goals of social responsibility and social justice?

MR. SWAN: Sure, I'd love to. First, I'll start with the latter aspect of what we're trying to accomplish. Our corporate social responsibilities, we've set out some very bold goals in terms of what we plan to accomplish over the course of the next ten years. And included in that framework is both how do we increase the responsibility we play in preparing the workforce for the skills of the future, number one; and number two, another related goal is the importance of diversity and inclusion in the makeup of our workforce going forward.

So, what we announced today with Maricopa Community College is really addressing both of those: And one, how do you take skills of artificial intelligence, create a program that will allow us over time to engage with 30 governments around the world, 30,000 institutions, and train 30 million people on artificial intelligence?

So, Maricopa Community College is the largest community college system in the U.S. We have an opportunity to develop a curriculum to teach A.I. skills to a broad representation of the workforce. And we think it's a wonderful opportunity to couple two of our key corporate social responsibility priorities by working in conjunction with Maricopa.

MS. SELLERS: So, you've also set out some very clear 2030 goals including sustainability, renewable energy, conserving water and those sorts of things. Among them is a goal to increase the hiring of minorities in senior positions, doubling them by 2030. Why does it take so long to raise those numbers? 2030 is a full decade out.

And as a second part of that question, what will doubling actually mean in terms of the percentage of your workforce will be in those higher positions--will be women and minorities?

MR. SWAN: Well, first, in our corporate social responsibility report, we kind of laid out the accomplishments we've made for the last decade, but we also set out some--what I'd characterize some fairly ambitious goals for the next decade.

First, in terms of the accomplishments, we set a goal to have full representation of women and underrepresented minorities in the U.S. We set that goal to accomplish by 2020. We accomplished it two years early in 2018.

Secondly, we set a goal to spend a billion dollars with our supply chain on diverse-owned enterprises; so, we met that goal. So, in so many ways are we proud of what we've accomplished, but in no way are we satisfied. So, today, with women and underrepresented minorities, we have roughly 18 percent in senior positions. And our goal for the next decade is to, in fact--to, in fact, double that, which we think is an aggressive but doable target.

And then our intention is, going forward, is every year we will communicate on an annual basis how well we're doing against those goals. So, in so many ways, we're proud of what we've accomplished, but in no way are we satisfied.

In addition to that, when we talk about diversity and inclusion, it's not just the makeup of the numbers of the workforce--and again, we need to go from 18 percent to doubling of roughly 36 percent. It's not just the makeup of the numbers, but it's the environment that we create, an environment of inclusion, that allows those numbers to come and bring their full self to work and contribute to their fullest.

So, we're working--one of the other goals we set is working with other companies to develop an inclusion index. We know how to measure the makeup of the diversity in the workforce, but we're going to work together to make a--to develop an inclusion metric. So, how do we set a metric that helps us, Intel, broad-based corporate America to create an environment where we can measure inclusion, set bold goals, and then marshal ourselves in the industry towards those goals?

MS. SELLERS: You wrote a memo to staff in May and also made a financial pledge to overcome racism. And in the memo, you spoke very movingly about being sidelined was no longer appropriate, that you had to take active steps.

Are there moments in your career that you look back on and think about missed opportunities that you're trying to right now, the specific incidents that you can look back on, that have built this philosophy for you now, that you now have an opportunity to move on?

MR. SWAN: Yeah, I mean, first, the responsibility in the note that I sent was basically--we're a large company with a large platform with 110,000 employees. And with that platform we also realize comes a responsibility. And our responsibility simply was a call--call an end to racism and inequalities and social injustices in the environments in which we operate around the world.

And in some ways, the extremely unfortunate acts that we see around us unfortunately more often, we concluded, and I personally concluded, that it's no longer an option to stand on the sidelines and opine about what's going on and look to others, but companies like Intel and CEOs, we know that we have to use these platforms to push forward a social agenda that we think is fair and equitable for all. So, it's a very important aspect for our company; it's a very important aspect for me.

In terms of the first part of your question, you know, along the way, I'm in some ways embarrassed and shocked about the events that have been going on in the U.S. in terms of their disproportionate impact on African-Americans. I am embarrassed to say that I thought, as a country, we had made much more progress than we had.

So, in some sense I haven't taken the opportunity in the past because I was a little bit oblivious to what was really going on, and I think this unfortunate event has given us the opportunity not just to talk about what we're going to do as a company outside of our four walls, but the engagement and the dialogue that we're having with our employees inside of our four walls in terms of understanding better about the environments that some of our associates have been brought up through. And then, how do we create an environment inside of our company so that the inequities of the past are not part of the future?

MS. SELLERS: I would like to read a reader question that's come in from Pat Casano in Virginia, and he says, "Mr. Swan, in your view, does corporate social responsibility"--I think we may have frozen--extend--no, have you got me?--"In your view, does corporate social responsibility extend to income inequality? If so, what are corporate offices such as yourself who make a hundred or more times the compensation paid to the median employee doing to make CEO officer pay fairer with respect to median employee compensation?"

MR. SWAN: I mean, it's a wonderful question. Thanks.

I mean, first I would say--the first part of the question is yes. And that's why it was very important for us a few years back to establish global pay equity as a commitment for the company, and a commitment that we have, in fact, met, that the inequalities associated with types of jobs are eliminated over time. So, that was a very important aspect for our company. We have met that; we have processes in place to ensure that same, like jobs are paid the same compensation.

Secondly, in terms of inequities, what we want to be sure in this digital divide and economic inequality is to use our platform, again, to train people for the skills that are important for the future. And the classic example for us is the one we announced today with Maricopa Community College, a very large and diverse representation of that workforce to give them tools on future skills so that they will have opportunities to compete for higher-paying jobs in the future.

MS. SELLERS: So, let me talk to you now a little about your work with China, obviously a big buyer of chips. $72 billion, I believe, of your revenue last year came from trade with China.

Two aspects have changed that: COVID and also the trade wars. How has that impacted your company?

MR. SWAN: Well, first, last year we had $72 billion of revenue as a company, and then a significant portion of that--

MS. SELLERS: Sorry, a portion of it.

MR. SWAN: --25 percent, is from China. So, the sale of chips, ourselves or through our partners, to the big global economy--or the big economy in China, it's a very important part of our business, not just as a market, but in terms of production capabilities and real technology. A lot of employees that we have in China. It's an important market for us.

So, in terms of the implications of geopolitical dynamics and global trade, we've been very vocal about our belief that global trade is good for the global economy. It needs to be fair. And tariffs are not an effective mechanism to enable global trade. So, first and foremost, for us, is using our platform to establish what we think is important for global trade.

Well we--as a company, Intel--we have almost 60 percent of our production is here in the U.S. So, we're one of the largest R&D spenders in the world. We have a significant production footprint here in the U.S., but we sell our products all over the world, including China. And we--in doing so, we make money and it gives us the capacity to reinvest in R&D and into our manufacturing footprint, here. So, it's being vocal, using our platform to talk about the pros and benefits of global trade that's been very important.

And the second aspect to your question, the implications of COVID, obviously, for us, we set out three priorities originally right out of the gate on how we're going to deal with this pandemic. And in the early stages, as you know, it was somewhat isolated in China; thus, we knew. And with a large workforce there and customers that counted on us, we set three critical priorities out of the gate.

One, how are we going to ensure the safety of our employees around the world?

Two, we are 95 percent of the global digital infrastructure and we have a significant market share of PCs. Those essential services were more important than ever for our customers. So, our second priority is how do we ensure that our customers get the products that they need at this particular time.

And the third priority for us at the time, and still today, is we're a relatively large employer in the areas in which we operate in. And therefore, we need to protect our employees, we need to deliver for our customers, but we also need to give back to the communities in which we operate.

So, when COVID happened, China--it started there, but it quickly spread around the world and thrust the responsibility we have on those three fronts are front-and-center in terms of the decisions we're making now.

MS. SELLERS: Bob, many thanks for those interesting comments about how you're coping with these many, many changes around the world.

MR. SWAN: Thank you.

Thank you.

MR. SWAN: Thank you.

MS. SELLERS: Welcome back. I'm pleased to introduce Bombas CEO, David Heath and the President of the U.S. Chambers of Commerce, Suzanne Clark, to talk about innovations and changes in the way that companies can manage their commitments to social responsibility.

So, first, let's start with you, David, if I may. You founded this company--you cofounded the company in 2013. You learned that socks were one of the first things that people requested from homeless shelters.

Tell us about the driving force behind the company's foundation, how you moved it into t-shirts, and what your philosophy is going ahead.

MR. HEATH: Yeah, thank you very much. Super excited to be here.

So, yeah, as you mentioned, you know, I came across this quote on Facebook back in 2011--so, two years before we actually started the company. And you know, the focus was that socks were the number one most requested clothing item at homeless shelters.

And it kind of stopped me in my tracks. I didn't immediately go, "Oh my god, there's a business here and I'm going to solve that." You know, as a resident of New York City, I started carrying socks around with me in my bag and handing them out on the streets and experiencing this, you know, phenomenon first hand.

And you know, because I had a business background, I went to school for entrepreneurship, it naturally started to kick in that the only way to kind of solve this from a scale perspective was to utilize business, similar to the way that Tom's was donating shoes and Warby Parker was donating eyewear, we thought maybe we could solve this problem by donating a pair of socks for every pair of socks that we sold.

As the company grew and started to take off, you know, we've donated over 35 million pairs of socks to date, we thought, how can we continue to expand this mission beyond just socks, and really start to build the first-ever brand for the homeless community.

So, we've designed specific donation socks for the homeless community to meet the needs of those that are living on the streets, they have antimicrobial treatment, reinforced seams, darker colors.

And now, we're starting to tackle the number two and number three most-requested clothing items, so it's t-shirts are number three; underwear is number two, which we're launching in Q1 of next year. And as we continue to grow the company, we're always going to, you know, keep the mission in mind as to how can we best serve not only our core customers who are paying, but also the customers who are receiving their donation products.

MS. SELLERS: So, every pair of socks I buy, a person in a homeless shelter gets a pair of socks, or a t-shirt. That's going to be the model going ahead?

MR. HEATH: That's correct. And for whatever product that we're selling, so, t-shirts we donate t-shirts; underwear, we'll donate underwear. And hopefully, we'll get to a size and scale where we can have a really meaningful impact on, you know, providing brand new, you know, size-specific, design-specific--you know, it goes beyond just the product, right? It's providing dignity, as well, right? Because homeless--the people in the homeless community that I interact with on a regular basis are now recognizing when I hand them a pair of socks, they go, "Oh, wow, Bombas. I love these socks. They last longer. They're super comfortable."

So, it's not--you know, it's not just giving them any product; it's giving them a specific product so that they also feel value.

MS. SELLERS: So, let me turn to Suzanne, if I may, to talk a little bit about what the U.S. Chambers of Commerce can do to foster these or other models in terms of equality of opportunity and other methods.

MS. CLARK: Well, thanks so much. I'm excited to be here and I love hearing David's story. It's so fun having my job at the Chamber, because I get to talk to CEOs who are doing well and doing good. And it's always fun to hear.

I wore my Bombas today, too, David, I want you to now, the little--

MR. HEATH: Great, thank you--

MS. CLARK: --bow tie-dyes.

We are launching a national initiative today on the inequality of opportunity barriers that have faced really the black community for too long. We have more than 500 organizations across the country coming together in a big townhall to look specifically at employment, education, entrepreneurship, criminal justice reform. Where in businesses' sphere of influence can we help create more opportunity, create more equality, and lift people up through jobs and through dignity.

MS. SELLERS: So, let me turn back to David, if I may now. How has this massive economic downturn affected Bombas specifically? Have you had to furlough people or are you managing through this?

MR. HEATH: No, I'm so thankful. Our business is actually quite thriving in this moment. I think like all businesses, you know, when COVID first hit at the end of February and we headed into March, you know, we saw year-over-year growth decline at rates that, you know, we were typically 100-percent plus year-over-year growth for the last six years and to see negative year-over-year growth on a weekly was quite frightening.

But I think as the world started to settle into the new normal, and as I'm sure everybody is seeing across the board, retail dollars are shifting online. Everybody is looking--you know, they're spending time at home, they're finding ways that, you know, they can either be more comfortable or enjoy their home life.

You know, in a weird way, socks have become the new shoes, right? If people aren't going outside as much, we've seen a tremendous response to business. And I think a lot of that is rooted, you know, in our mission, as well, because not only are people getting comfort for themselves, they know, with every purchase, they're giving comfort back to somebody, as well. And look, we know that it's those with the least who often suffer the most in times of crisis and the homeless community is no different in this moment.

So, we've actually gone beyond socks where we're donating sanitary items with some of our corporate partners. We had an initiative in New York City where we were sending our employees around the different offices that have been closed, but stockpiled hundreds and hundreds of, you know, sanitary wipes and masks and all these things for people if they were going to stay in the office. And then, we redistributed those out to our giving partners here in New York City.

So, I think we communicate out that message and share with people what we're doing, and I think people are responding really positively to that.

MS. SELLERS: So, Suzanne, not every company can be giving out socks or t-shirts or even sanitary items, but are there lessons from a company like Bombas that you try to communicate to other companies or that you would like to communicate to other companies?

MS. CLARK: Absolutely. We have a Center for Corporate Citizenship that, for more than 20 years, has helped companies come together to share best practices, share ideas, talk about how they can do good, but also coordinate those efforts. For example, sometimes we see in disaster relief that companies do good but in such an individual way that they're not coordinated in their efforts in a way that really helps a community.

So, our Center for Corporate Citizenship helps companies to come together and coordinate their efforts for the highest possible impact.

MR. HEATH: And I'll just add to that, you know, what I recommend to entrepreneurs--and I have people who are starting businesses all the time reaching out is, you know, if you build in corporate responsibility from the beginning, right, and it's in your DNA, you will be so much better off to respond to moments like this.

Because look, we had a four-person dedicated giving team in our office, right, as part of our corporate org structure. And so--and then, on top of that, we have 3,500 giving partners that we already have relationships with, we already know how to distribute products to those people so that, in times of need, it was actually our partners and our corporate friends who were coming to us and saying, "Hey, I've got bars of soap, how can I get them to people? I've got bedsheets; how can I get them to homeless shelters? I've got--you know, we're making masks now. How can we get these out to the people?"

And so, if you build it in from the start, you then don't have to scramble in real time to think, okay, not only how do I save my own business, but how can I also do more to help. So, I tell everybody, it's like, don't wait for that moment to be reactionary; just start it from the beginning.

MS. SELLERS: One quick question, as well, about your internal culture. One of the things we've heard a lot about in terms of keeping businesses going is the pressure on working parents. People have got unique pressures now to manage commitments at home as well as in the workplace. How have you addressed that at Bombas?

MR. HEATH: Yeah, I mean, again, it's kind of built into our culture from the beginning. You know, culture has been kind of one of the most important things that I and the rest of the founders and the executive team have focused on--I think it translates to, you know, we've been in business for over seven years, we've got over 150 employees and only 6 people have ever left the company.

You know, outside of COVID, we've always said that, you know, if you're dealing with a mental illness or you just had a really bad breakup or a family member is sick or dying or you have to take care of somebody, you know, take the time, right? We trust you. We understand that you'll hit your goals. We work together as a team. You know, we're rooted in this idea of, you know, Bombas stands for the word--it comes from the word of the Latin word for bumblebee. Bees are as a hive. They work together to make their world a better place, they support each other, and we kind of have that built in from the start. So, we know that, with this, you know, pandemic parents have been hit so hard because they're doing double duty, right? They're working two jobs, now, and they're working two jobs at the same time. So, it's like, during the day they're teaching, they're cooking, they're cleaning, and they're also having to manage their own jobs.

So, we've encouraged parents, like, take time. If you want to start later, if you want a more flexible schedule. If you need to take three days off to, you know, run a garden hose in the background and play with your kids, like, go do whatever you need to do. And we'll either have people there to support you, or we know that, look, it's not the end of the world if you miss a couple of deadlines. We're building Bombas for the long term, so we're not--you know, we're--luckily, we're not venture capital backed. We don't have to hit these kinds of milestones for growth. We're not concerned with public valuations and things like that.

Like, you know, we look at the brands like Patagonia and Nike and Apple, you know, good brands are built over decades; they're not built over years. And so, you know, we inherit that longevity.

MS. SELLERS: So, I have a viewer question that's come in that I'd like to put to Suzanne. It's from Damien Wilson of California, and let me read it: "Following the Black Lives Matter movement, how do today's business leaders best enact commercially valued ongoing practices in social responsibility so that the current activism of equality for all doesn't end up being another historical case of corporate window dressing?"

MS. CLARK: I love that question, because it was the driving force behind today's national summit, which is, what does action look like? How do you take the passion of this moment and really turn it into action? How do you define what the barriers to opportunity are and then enact private sector solutions and government involvement that makes meaningful, impactful change?

And so, I think the answer to your question is, it takes understanding what those barriers are. Stuff we've worked on for a long time, high-quality child care, K-12 education, workforce development, criminal justice reform, et cetera. But what are we missing? What are we not understanding?

We know what a job means to a community. We know what it means to a health outcome. We know what it means to a family. How do we make sure that that 100-year-old mission of ours extends to every American in every community? What's keeping us from doing that and helping lift those communities up? And if we can understand those barriers from these 500 state and local Chambers on the ground, then we can enact true private sector solutions and government action to create real change. And that's the goal: action.

MS. SELLERS: This is a real balancing act, right, between corporate responsibility, bringing that into the Chambers' mission which has to be to stimulate the economy and to drive the economy.

So, how do you navigate that line?

MS. CLARK: Well, they don't feel separate to me, right? I mean, it starts with--if you look at David's story, the dignity that he is bringing his employees with jobs--and I've read about the company: great benefits, the flexibility he's offering his employees. We have to start with what a contribution to society that is, what that job means. Then you say, once the company is doing well, look at all the good that it can do or, in David's case how they grew that at the same time, doing well and doing good as part of his DNA, right?

And so, I think you can't separate them out. An employer should be part of its community. An employer has to breathe that air, drink that water. And so, I think what you're going to see is increasing numbers of companies that don't see corporate social responsibility and profit as separate but actually conjoined.

MS. SELLERS: That leads me to a question for David, here: Do you have other companies coming to you, looking directly at your model and asking you how to reproduce it?

MR. HEATH: Yeah. I mean, I think--you know, I hope that we're an inspiration for other companies, you know, similar to the way that we were inspired by those that came before us. You know, again, as I said, I strongly encourage--and whenever I speak outwardly or, you know, one-on-one mentorship sessions, I'm always encouraging brands to--you know, this is kind of the new way of doing business, right? It's kind of expected by the consumer these days. And I think that, as more brands like ours continue to, you know, grow and get recognized for being not only successful from a business perspective, but also from a community and impact perspective, I think more and more entrepreneurs and the customers are going to realize that this is going to be table stakes going forward.

MS. SELLERS: So, just as a final question, David, I'd love to ask you about the challenges. If you had the opportunity to address one of these behemoths, these huge companies that have been--you know, instead of being a few years old, like yours, 20 or 30 years old with an enormous corporate culture that goes way back, how would you go about realigning that sort of corporate culture to match the current demands of society?

MR. HEATH: Yeah, it's a great question. Look, I'm a huge subscriber that it starts with the top, right? And if you, yourself, as the CEO or as an executive or as a board member, if you are not doing the work and taking a stand and being vulnerable, then nobody else in your organization is going to do that, right? It takes you to hold the mirror up to yourself and say, very honestly--you know, and be vulnerable to say what are the areas that we can make improvements on? Where have we, you know, made mistakes in the past? How can we learn from that? And how can we set benchmarks and goals going forward?

I mean, look, Bombas is not a perfect company. You know, over the last 12 months, you know, prior to the Black Lives Matter movement, we started to have to address, you know, diversity and inclusion across the Board as an organization.

And look, as a company that was founded by four white men, you know, I had to really confront a lot of the privilege that I had that I was never directly or comfortable enough with to, you know, own.

And you know, I was raised in a time where we were supposed to not see color and we were not supposed to point out the differences in people.

But actually, by not doing that, we're actually--you know, that's benefiting, I think, white people, particularly white men, because we're the benefits of not recognizing other race.

And in order to progress having conversations like racial inequality, you have to have the difficult, awkward conversations, and really put yourself out there and say, "Here are the things that we've--here are the mistakes we've made. And here are--what are we going to do to commit going forward, to make them better."

MS. SELLERS: So, David, thank you very much.

Suzanne, thank you very much for your insights. It was wonderful to have you both on today.

We're going to take a short break, then I'll be back with Jasmine Crowe, the CEO of Goodr.

MS. SELLERS: Welcome back. I'm delighted now for our final segment to introduce Jasmine Crowe, the CEO of Goodr, which is a sustainable food company.

Jasmine, welcome to the program.

Jasmine, welcome to the program.

MS. CROWE: Thank you.

MS. SELLERS: And first, I'd love it if you could explain for us how your business model works.

MS. CROWE: Absolutely. So, Goodr is a food-waste management company. We leverage technology to combat two of the world's greatest problems, and that is hunger and food waste. We allow businesses to simply inventory everything it is that they sell, click on an item at the end of the night, and request a pickup.

We then divert that excess food, instead of it going to landfill, right into the hands of people that need it most through our nonprofit network.

MS. SELLERS: So, Jasmine, is Goodr modeled on another company? How did you come up with this idea? It's only, I guess, three years old, right?

MS. CROWE: Yeah, we--

MS. SELLERS: Did you see a model out there?

MS. CROWE: I feel like it was modeled, really, after the food delivery apps. I think I started to see the emergence of the food delivery company, the DoorDashes, Uber Eats, Postmates in 2016.

And I thought, "Wow, it would be so great if we could have an app that would work in a similar fashion, but instead of businesses having to order excess food, you know, that typically goes to waste they can request a pickup and we can get it to people in need.

So, I would say we're essentially modeled after the food delivery app, but in reverse.

MS. SELLERS: I see. So, a lot has changed since 2017, and one of the main things is COVID, of course. How has that affected food waste? Obviously, there are fewer restaurants now that are throwing out food. Restaurants that do have people now coming in are at 50-percent capacity or less.

So, how has that affected your model?

MS. CROWE: Well, I think Goodr's model really had always focused on largescale enterprise businesses: airports, convention centers. We like to get a lot of food from one location. But even still, it's greatly affected our model, because many of those businesses have closed.

When COVID really first kicked off in Georgia, which is where our largest market is here in Atlanta where we are based, we did put out a call for a one-time pickup across all restaurants, all businesses. And really, in the span of about a week, we amassed over 160,000 pounds of food. So, we cleared out the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm, so many businesses, because Atlanta was expecting the Final Four, here. So, we really rolled out that call and went to a lot of those businesses, got their excess food, and got it to nonprofits.

And then, we made a pivot of really making sure that we stayed true to our mission of feeding more people and started to do a free Instacart, if you will, where we started delivering groceries to people that were sheltering in place that--whom, for them, maybe would never be able to afford an Instacart or an Amazon Prime.

MS. SELLERS: So, one of the things we've seen in the past few weeks is farmers throwing out food directly. Have you been able to tap into that source, as well?

MS. CROWE: Absolutely. Goodr sources all of our produce directly from farmers on a daily basis, and it's great. So, we've been able to work with them. We have won a grant from a company called ReFED which allows us to actually recovery excess food from farmers and businesses at a low cost to them, or at no cost to them. So, it's been a great opportunity. But there is still much more work that needs to be done.

There is a lot of farmers that are still wasting food in other parts of the country where Goodr is not operating, but we want to be a beacon to them. We have nonprofits, really, everywhere in every state that are registered with our network. And so, if those farmers would reach out to us, we can help them divert this food from landfill or from it being plowed underground to people that need it.

MS. SELLERS: Jasmine, you have said that, in times of crisis, leaders need to show compassion. They also need to make profits. How do you balance those two things?

MS. CROWE: I think as black female CEO, I bring to the table compassion at a level that I don't think most CEOs do.

I have, you know, really experienced so many setbacks, so many things that have really shattered my life in many, many ways, that I continue to just stand back up. You know, I think I may have fell down 100 times, but I got up 101. And I think that's the level of compassion that I bring to the table.

You know, once everything really started to kind of unfold with the Black Lives Matter movement, I had an all-hands meeting with all of my team members, over 60 of us, and I let them know that I care and that I'm here and that they could tell me if they have issues, if they want to take a day off. We brought in a massage therapist; we brought in a grief counselor.

And so many of my employees came to me, many of them who had worked for large corporations, teachers--I have coaches, people that are laid off from their current jobs working with us right now in this COVID time. And everyone said, "No one's ever done that. No one's ever said that I cared. No one's ever wanted to listen to me and what I'm going through," and they thanked me for that. And I think that that's something that more leaders need to do.

They often feel that they care, you know, they want to know the answers to these questions, how their employees are feeling, but they never ask. And that's the first start, is just asking, "How are you doing?"

As it relates to making profits, you know, we have to continue to operate a business. I mean, we--I take it very seriously that I have a lot of people that are feeding their families by working with me, and that only works if we're actually hitting our goals.

And so, you know, we still--we balance it. It's a fun balancing act, for sure, but I think the culture of Goodr has always been to put people and planet first. We're a B Corporation. Like Patagonia, like Ben & Jerry's, we care about those that work with us. We pay them fairly. And now, it's just turning back onto the corporations, the cities, and governments that we're selling to and asking them to join us in this fight.

MS. SELLERS: So, that takes me to my next question: You're a B Corp--corporation, you're not a not-for-profit. Explain the difference to me.

MS. CROWE: Well, B Corps operate for the benefit of people and planet; so, we put people and planet first. Nonprofits typically are derived by donations. So, it's typically, you know, funds and grants, foundations, people pitching in a little bit at a time; where Goodr, we really are a business. We have to go out and we have services that we're selling, products that we're selling, and we have to get people to buy into them. But we operate, and our principles are that we care about people. We're going to pay everyone that works with us a fair minimum wage.

Anyone that starts with us, even as a Do Goodr, starts at $15 an hour. We offer different perks, different benefits. We really--we are a sustainable company. So, if you ever come to Goodr's office, you're going to see about 30 different trash cans, because we believe that there's no such thing as trash; that we're actually just misappropriating resources. And so, we try and--we keep ourselves zero waste. So, again, it's all about the people, it's all about the planet, but it's all about operating for the benefit of the public good.

MS. SELLERS: You must have new stresses now that you're working under the constraints of COVID, including safety protocols, PPE, masks, all the other things that people need to wear.

How has that affected your operation daily?

MS. CROWE: I think the new stresses that I have are not only COVID. I think I'm also working under the times of being a black woman in the lives of--of Black Lives Matter. And I think that that is affecting us daily a lot more than the stressors of COVID.

From the very beginning, we've provided all of our team members with gloves; we've provided all of our team members with masks. We continue to provide masks. We have reusable masks, we have KN95 masks.

I think the stressors that are affecting me more on a day-to-day basis is just the news. It's just what's happening and really seeing that racial tensions, right now, are rising, and it's a scary time to be a person of color leading a company and wondering how people that you're trying to sell to really feel about you. And that's been the biggest stressor for me right now, much further than COVID.

For me, this is the time that I really want to shine. You know, we are--I was made, if you will, to feed people and to solve this problem of hunger. And so, this is really for me a time where I'm going to be put to work, and it's time for me to prove what I've always said, that hunger is not an issue of scarcity; it's a matter of logistics, and that Goodr is here to solve that problem.

And so, for me, this is a time to go to work. The stressors that I am experiencing have more to do with racial equality in this country.

MS. SELLERS: Right. I was at a food bank recently and realizing that the need has gone up enormously. And so, what you talk about with logistics seems very important.

But given the economic pressures right now, have you had to furlough or lay off any employees at Goodr?

MS. CROWE: No. Luckily, we have not had to lay off anybody. We're actually hiring. So, our business has experienced growth, which is exciting. It's unfortunate that it took a pandemic for people to see our purpose and why we're needed.

Because the reality is, while the number of people experiencing hunger has certainly risen, people have been hungry pre-COVID, they will be hungry post-COVID. And I think what happened is a veil was lifted off the eyes of many and we're seeing how big of a problem it is because so many people that have never experienced hunger before are. But our business has actually experienced some exponential growth, and I'm really grateful for that, because it could have been way different.

MS. SELLERS: And do you have ambitions to expand beyond the local Atlanta area, to move more nationally or into other states?

MS. CROWE: Yeah, well, Goodr is already in eight other markets. So, we're already operating in cities like Washington, D.C.; Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, California; and many others.

Our goal originally was to be in 20 markets by the end of 2020, and then COVID hit. And so, you know, we may not reach that goal of 20 markets this year, but we absolutely have goals to expand nationally and internationally.

MS. SELLERS: And internationally, tell me about that. So, you'd like to see this done--do other countries have as big a problem with food waste as this country does?

MS. CROWE: I think the U.S. definitely has the larger problem. Other countries are being more forward-thinking.

You look at France, you look at Italy, where businesses are actually fined up to €10,000 a day for not donating excess food to nonprofit organizations and NGOs; where, in the U.S., there's very little policy. There's very little laws in place to actually make throwing away perfectly good food wrong. So, I think the work needs to be done here in the U.S. to drive it forward, but the opportunity to expand into other markets that are already adopting these principles is great, and that's what really makes me think about expanding into the UK, all across Europe, parts of Africa.

Goodr currently has requests for our services in about 17 countries and 50 states. So, it's just really about, you know, getting the customers, getting the funding and the momentum, and keeping it going.

MS. SELLERS: Jasmine, that was very inspiring to listen to. As I said, I was at a food bank recently and saw the growing demands and aware, also, of the great amount of waste there is. So, thank you very much for joining us today.

Thank you to our other guests today, Bob Swan, David Heath, Suzanne Clark, all for joining us and for such an interesting conversation.

Washington Post Live will be back later today. My colleague, Bob Costa, will be talking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. So, please tune in at 1:00 p.m. today and go to WashingtonPostLive.com--WashingtonPostLive.com for further details. Thank you so much.